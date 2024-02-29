Staffies that attacked Border Collie in Fife’s East Neuk had struck before

Two Staffies that killed another dog in Fife had struck before, it has been revealed.

The Staffordshire bull terriers were reported to dog wardens following previous attacks on horses and other dogs.

They then went on to launch an attack on Border Collie, Missy, during a walk near Elie on February 11.

Missy later died from her injuries, leaving owners Ann and John Barker devastated.

And investigations are ongoing.

Councillors have now been urged to review Fife Council’s procedures surrounding the reporting and investigation of dog attacks.

While the latest incident was initially reported to police, it was referred to the dog warden because it was Missy, and not Ann, who was injured.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon said it might not have happened at all if action had been taken previously.

Important to learn lessons from Fife dog attack

Mr Dillon said the relevant authorities must be allowed to conclude their investigation into the recent attack.

However, he added: “I was dismayed to learn this isn’t the first time these dogs have been found to be out of control.

“I, like many people, presumed the council would take a hard stance when it comes to dog attacks.

“If swifter action had been taken previously, Missy may still be alive today.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “I believe it is important that we take a look at the council’s current procedures and learn lessons to ensure no other families have to go through this in future.

“We cannot allow opportunities for irresponsible dog owners to slip through the net and continue to pose a threat.”

Bid to reassure the public

The issue will call before the council’s people and communities committee for discussion soon.

Convener Eugene Clarke said: “The recent dog attack at Muircambus has highlighted the need for a review into the council’s practices.

“I have agreed to Councillor Dillon’s request to reassure dog owners and the wider public that we take dog attacks seriously.

“I also do not want to see a repeat of this tragic situation.”

‘Complicated case’

Authorities are bound by legislation when it comes to dog attacks.

A dog control notice can be served requiring owners to meet certain conditions.

These can include keeping the dog muzzled and on a lead in public.

Fife Council technical officer, Graeme Anderson said: “Investigations are still ongoing in this complicated case.

“We’re working within the parameters of both the Control of Dogs Act and the Dangerous Dogs Act and it would be inappropriate to comment on the detail at this stage.”