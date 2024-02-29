Staffies that attacked Border Collie in Fife’s East Neuk had struck before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Staffies that attacked Border Collie in Fife’s East Neuk had struck before

A review of procedures relating to dog attacks will be carried out.

By Claire Warrender
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who has died after being attacked while on a walk near Elie. Image: Supplied

Two Staffies that killed another dog in Fife had struck before, it has been revealed.

The Staffordshire bull terriers were reported to dog wardens following previous attacks on horses and other dogs.

They then went on to launch an attack on Border Collie, Missy, during a walk near Elie on February 11.

Missy died of her injuries following the Fife dog attack. Image: Supplied.

Missy later died from her injuries, leaving owners Ann and John Barker devastated.

And investigations are ongoing.

Councillors have now been urged to review Fife Council’s procedures surrounding the reporting and investigation of dog attacks.

While the latest incident was initially reported to police, it was referred to the dog warden because it was Missy, and not Ann, who was injured.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon said it might not have happened at all if action had been taken previously.

Important to learn lessons from Fife dog attack

Mr Dillon said the relevant authorities must be allowed to conclude their investigation into the recent attack.

However, he added: “I was dismayed to learn this isn’t the first time these dogs have been found to be out of control.

Councillor Sean Dillon called for a review after the Fife dog attack. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“I, like many people, presumed the council would take a hard stance when it comes to dog attacks.

“If swifter action had been taken previously, Missy may still be alive today.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “I believe it is important that we take a look at the council’s current procedures and learn lessons to ensure no other families have to go through this in future.

“We cannot allow opportunities for irresponsible dog owners to slip through the net and continue to pose a threat.”

Bid to reassure the public

The issue will call before the council’s people and communities committee for discussion soon.

Convener Eugene Clarke said: “The recent dog attack at Muircambus has highlighted the need for a review into the council’s practices.

“I have agreed to Councillor Dillon’s request to reassure dog owners and the wider public that we take dog attacks seriously.

“I also do not want to see a repeat of this tragic situation.”

‘Complicated case’

Authorities are bound by legislation when it comes to dog attacks.

A dog control notice can be served requiring owners to meet certain conditions.

These can include keeping the dog muzzled and on a lead in public.

Fife Council technical officer, Graeme Anderson said: “Investigations are still ongoing in this complicated case.

“We’re working within the parameters of both the Control of Dogs Act and the Dangerous Dogs Act and it would be inappropriate to comment on the detail at this stage.”

Conversation