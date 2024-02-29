Woman taken to hospital after crash involving cyclist in Fife

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a cyclist in Fife.

Emergency services were called to St Michaels following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Thursday morning.

The A919 was closed while crews dealt with the incident.

Traffic was diverted via Tayport and Stagecoach East Scotland reported delays to bus services between St Andrews and Dundee.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the crash.

The nature of her injuries are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Thursday we were called to a report of a road crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

“A woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital and the road was reopened.”