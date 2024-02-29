Daughter’s tribute to Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan as posthumous exhibition of work opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter’s tribute to Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan as posthumous exhibition of work opens

By Chris Ferguson
The late Dennis Buchan with Yellow Shore Near Pollenca - 1995 which features in the exhibition at Tatha gallery, Newport.

The first posthumous exhibition of the work of acclaimed Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan has opened in Newport.

His work features in Evoke Provoke alongside the creations of fellow artists Dominique Cameron, Richard Goldsworthy, Susie Leiper and Jane Sarre.

Dennis, a member of the Royal Scottish Academy, died last summer aged 86.

He studied in Dundee under Alberto Morrocco and had a longer career teaching at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

One of his creations, Yellow Shore near Pollenca, 1995, is on sale at the Tatha gallery for £15,000 alongside seven other of his paintings, some inspired by the sea and landscapes around his Angus home.

Dennis Buchan’s daughter, Wendy Buchan, beside one of her father’s paintings, Music in the New Garden – 1996, which is part of the Tatha exhibition.

His daughter, Wendy Buchan, attended the opening of the exhibition with her mother, artist Elizabeth Watson DA and described it as an emotional experience.

“My dad was a wonderful man and greatly loved by all who knew him,” said Wendy.

“He was funny and somewhat enigmatic. He was also deep and sometimes distant; he loved creating art and sadly in his later years he gave this up to care for his dear partner Pam who had dementia.

“My mother, also an artist, was photographed in front of one of his paintings and it made me proud of these two remarkable people.”

Elizabeth Watson, former wife of the late Dennis Buchan, at the Tatha exhibition.

Evoke and Provoke at the Tatha in Newport High Street opened on February 24 and runs until March 30.

Paintings by Dominique Cameron, a graduate of Napier University and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee, also feature. She was elected to The Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolours last September.

Work by calligrapher and painter Susie Leiper, who holds degrees from St Andrews University and the Courtauld Institute of Art, are on show alongside sculpture by Richard Goldsworthy and ceramics by Jane Sarre.

Richard graduated from Edinburgh College of Art and undertook a residency at Hospitalfield House, Arbroath.

Jane was born in Milton Keynes, studied at the University of Sussex, Leicester University, managed Hackney Museum, and gained her PhD from University College, London.

