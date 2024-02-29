Daughter’s tribute to Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan as posthumous exhibition of work opens

The first posthumous exhibition of the work of acclaimed Arbroath artist Dennis Buchan has opened in Newport.

His work features in Evoke Provoke alongside the creations of fellow artists Dominique Cameron, Richard Goldsworthy, Susie Leiper and Jane Sarre.

Dennis, a member of the Royal Scottish Academy, died last summer aged 86.

He studied in Dundee under Alberto Morrocco and had a longer career teaching at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

One of his creations, Yellow Shore near Pollenca, 1995, is on sale at the Tatha gallery for £15,000 alongside seven other of his paintings, some inspired by the sea and landscapes around his Angus home.

His daughter, Wendy Buchan, attended the opening of the exhibition with her mother, artist Elizabeth Watson DA and described it as an emotional experience.

“My dad was a wonderful man and greatly loved by all who knew him,” said Wendy.

“He was funny and somewhat enigmatic. He was also deep and sometimes distant; he loved creating art and sadly in his later years he gave this up to care for his dear partner Pam who had dementia.

“My mother, also an artist, was photographed in front of one of his paintings and it made me proud of these two remarkable people.”

Evoke and Provoke at the Tatha in Newport High Street opened on February 24 and runs until March 30.

Paintings by Dominique Cameron, a graduate of Napier University and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee, also feature. She was elected to The Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolours last September.

Work by calligrapher and painter Susie Leiper, who holds degrees from St Andrews University and the Courtauld Institute of Art, are on show alongside sculpture by Richard Goldsworthy and ceramics by Jane Sarre.

Richard graduated from Edinburgh College of Art and undertook a residency at Hospitalfield House, Arbroath.

Jane was born in Milton Keynes, studied at the University of Sussex, Leicester University, managed Hackney Museum, and gained her PhD from University College, London.