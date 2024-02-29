Super yacht engineer raped women in Fife while on shore leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Super yacht engineer raped women in Fife while on shore leave

Allan Stoddart attacked one woman while on a break at the Fairmont, St Andrews and another in Glenrothes.

By Dave Finlay
Stoddart raped the women while on leave from his job as a super yacht engineer. Image: Shutterstock.
Stoddart raped the women while on leave from his job as a super yacht engineer. Image: Shutterstock.

The chief engineer of a super yacht was jailed for seven years after he raped a woman at a luxury Fife hotel.

Allan Stoddart attacked the woman at The Fairmont in St Andrews after returning from the sea.

Stoddart, 46, also raped her at an address in Glenrothes and attacked a second victim in his home town of Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire.

Stoddart had denied a series of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge John Morris KC said the crimes had a “quite devastating effect” on the women and a substantial prison sentence was required.

Lies and vendetta claims

During his evidence Stoddart said his role at work required him to maintain the equipment on board the vessel, where he was in charge of “quite a large team of specialist engineers”.

He said he previously worked in diving vessels, container ships and cruise liners.

The court heard Stoddart preyed on his two victims while onshore after meeting them through online sites.

He accused them of lying in their evidence and said one had “a big vendetta” against him and sex with her was consensual.

The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh.

He alleged the other woman sent him “multiple messages saying I would pay if she got upset”.

Stoddart said: “I have never, ever raped anybody in my life.”

He said: “I am not a man who becomes angry or frustrated.

“At work I manage a large team of people. I am level-headed.”

‘You are mentally destroying my head’

He said the trip to the St Andrews hotel was organised by the woman he was accused of raping after he had done a lengthy spell at sea and was “exhausted”.

He said they had sex but he later fell asleep and denied the woman’s account he pulled her to the floor and squeezed her neck before sexually assaulting her.

Fairmont Hotel Fife
The Fairmont St Andrews hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

But the court heard Stoddart resorted to bullying, manipulation, threats and violence in his dealings with the women.

One said you did not say ‘no’ to Stoddart – you gave him what he wanted or there would be consequences.

The other woman told him: “You are mentally destroying my head.”

Advocate depute David Taylor said: “He took sex when he wanted it, even on occasions when (the women) were asleep.”

The prosecutor said the sexual attack at the hotel occurred after a violent assault and while the victim lay motionless.

Guilty

Stoddart was found guilty of assaulting the first woman on various occasions between October 2006 and November 2008 at a house in Glenrothes by touching her while she was asleep and raping her when she wakened.

He was also convicted of raping her on an occasion between September 1 and October 31 in 2007 at the Fairmont hotel.

He was also found guilty of two charges of assaulting and raping the second woman between March 1 and September 30 in 2020 at a house in Strathaven.

He will be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

