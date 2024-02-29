Search for man, 29, reported missing from Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for man, 29, reported missing from Kirkcaldy

Joseph Childs was last seen at around 9.50pm on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson
Missing Kirkcaldy Man Joseph Childs
Joseph Childs was reported missing from the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied

A search is under way for a 29-year-old man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Joseph Childs was last seen at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, at the junction of Templehall Avenue and Cramond Gardens.

He is believed to be on foot and may have been at a park known locally as the Rocket Park on Wednesday evening.

He is described as white, of medium build, and around 5ft 9ins tall.

Missing Kirkcaldy man Joseph Childs
Joseph is believed to be wearing the clothing pictured. Image: Supplied

When last seen he was wearing a beige-coloured padded waist-length jacket, blue denim jeans, a dark blue top, and black trainers.

Joseph also has known links to the High Street area of the Fife town.

Officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Templehall Avenue on Thursday morning.

‘Concerns growing’ for missing Kirkcaldy man

Sergeant Gordon Stanford from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “We have officers in the Templehall area carrying out enquiries and would ask anyone who has seen Joseph to report any sightings to us.

“Our concerns are growing for his welfare and I’d ask anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to report this to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland and quote incident number 3954 of February 28.

