Search for man, 29, reported missing from Kirkcaldy

A search is under way for a 29-year-old man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Joseph Childs was last seen at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, at the junction of Templehall Avenue and Cramond Gardens.

He is believed to be on foot and may have been at a park known locally as the Rocket Park on Wednesday evening.

He is described as white, of medium build, and around 5ft 9ins tall.

When last seen he was wearing a beige-coloured padded waist-length jacket, blue denim jeans, a dark blue top, and black trainers.

Joseph also has known links to the High Street area of the Fife town.

Officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Templehall Avenue on Thursday morning.

‘Concerns growing’ for missing Kirkcaldy man

Sergeant Gordon Stanford from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “We have officers in the Templehall area carrying out enquiries and would ask anyone who has seen Joseph to report any sightings to us.

“Our concerns are growing for his welfare and I’d ask anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to report this to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland and quote incident number 3954 of February 28.