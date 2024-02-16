Border Collie ‘fighting for her life’ after attack by Staffies in Fife’s East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Border Collie ‘fighting for her life’ after attack by Staffies in Fife’s East Neuk

Anne Baker, 75, was walking her dog Missy in a field near her home when the attack happened.

By Ellidh Aitken
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who is 'fighting for her life' after an attack near their home in Elie.
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who is 'fighting for her life' after an attack near their home in Elie. Image: Supplied

A dog is “fighting for her life” after being attacked while on a walk in Fife’s East Neuk.

Owner Anne Baker was walking Missy, a seven-year-old Border Collie, in a field near her home in Muircambus, near Elie, on Sunday.

Anne, 75, said she thought they were alone and let Missy off her lead, but seconds later two other dogs “charged” over and started biting her dog.

The great-grandmother was left “screaming for help” for up to 15 minutes before two men started throwing items at the dogs, believed to be Staffordshire Bull Terriers, to get them away from Missy.

Anne was also left with a bite on her finger, for which she got a tetanus vaccine, after trying to fend them off herself.

Missy has been at the vet since the incident and remains in a critical condition.

‘I was screaming for help while the dogs were tearing up my dog’

Anne told The Courier: “There didn’t seem to be anyone about and I let Missy off her lead.

“Then I heard someone shouting ‘no’ and a black Staffy came charging towards us and started attacking her.

“A grey dog then ran over to us and attacked her.

Missy has been left seriously injured after the attack. Image: Supplied
The Border Collie is ‘fighting for her life’. Image: Supplied

“They didn’t stop for 10 or 15 minutes and the owner didn’t come over.

“I was screaming for help while the dogs were tearing up my dog.

“Then two men arrived and tried to get the dogs off her – they were throwing things at the dogs.

“I thought she was going to die.

“They managed to get the dogs off and I managed to get Missy to my house – I was distraught.”

Border Collie ‘touch and go’ after attack near Elie

After getting home Anne says she called her husband, John, and they both rushed straight to the vet.

“She is still there and it is still touch and go,” Anne added.

“She is fighting for her life.

“Missy has bites everywhere – but mostly on her neck, she also has a drain in her neck as they thought they may have got her Jugular.

“She is insured for £7,000 and the bill is £6,000 already.

“I am terrified to go back out there now.

“Those dogs have been seen running all along the roads nearby.”

Dog Missy before the attack near Elie in Fife.
Dog Missy before the attack near Elie in Fife. Image: Supplied

The couple phoned the police but because the dogs attacked Missy and not Anne, the incident was referred to the dog warden.

Anne said: “The dog warden said it will be at least a week before we hear.

“Those dogs are still out there – I have a great-granddaughter and we sometimes walk there.

“What would have happened if she was with me?”

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Paul Coleman said: “We have been made aware of a report of an incident in Muircambus last weekend.

“This incident is currently being investigated by both Fife Council dog wardens and Police Scotland, under the Control of Dogs (S) Act and the Dangerous Dogs Act respectively.

