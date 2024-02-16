Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police

A violent thug used a baby as a “human shield” during a drunken flare-up with police in Perthshire, a court has heard.

Self-described “nutter” Christopher Lindsay was looking after the child when he clashed with officers at a property in Blairgowrie.

The 40-year-old, from Coupar Angus, threatened to put police through the window and told them: “Pepper spray me. I f***ing love it.”

Lindsay avoided jail time when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive way and struggling violently with officers.

Hostile reception to police

Prosecutor Erika Watson said police were called to a property in Blairgowrie in connection with an unrelated matter just after 1am on October 16 2021.

The front door was open and they heard a man invite them inside.

“The officers entered the property and saw the accused on a sofa with a young baby,” the fiscal depute said.

“The baby’s nappy was unfastened and hanging off.

“They appeared to be the only occupants of the house.”

Ms Watson said: “The accused was slurring his words and appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“He was agitated and fidgeting, which led officers to believe he could be under the influence of drugs.”

‘This is going on YouTube’

Lindsay became aggressive and stood up.

“He thrust his body and face towards officers and instructed them to leave,” Ms Watson said.

“Meanwhile, the baby had been left alone on the edge of the sofa.

“Officers tried to alert the accused but he became angry when they asked them where the baby’s mum was.”

Lindsay shouted: “What the f*** does that have to do with you?”

“He repeatedly shouted at officers to leave,” Ms Watson said.

“He returned to the sofa and picked up the baby, while shouting and swearing.”

Lindsay then told police: “You’re on f***ing camera” and “This is going on YouTube.”

He added: “If I wanted, I could throw you both through the f***ing window.”

The baby became visibly distressed, the court heard.

The child’s teenage sister then arrived and asked for the baby to be handed to her.

“The accused continued with his deeply erratic and concerning behaviour,” the fiscal depute said.

“It appeared he was using the child as a human shield to prevent officers from arresting him.

“He refused to engage with police or hand over the baby.”

Violent struggle

When he placed the child on the sofa, officers seized the chance to bring him to the ground.

The baby was then handed to the care of his sister.

Lindsay struggled violently on the floor.

“You better call everyone,” he shouted. “It took 16 of you last time.”

He added: “Pepper spray me. I f***ing love it.

“You will need the whole of Perth and Dundee to take me out of here.”

He was placed in a police van and taken into custody.

Traffic warden threats

The court heard that on an earlier occasion, Lindsay threatened parking attendants in Perth’s South Street.

When he was asked to move his car away from a bus stop, he drove a few metres and parked in a loading bay.

He lost his temper when he was challenged again, calling the wardens “fannies” and said they would get a kicking.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client had been reacting to what he perceived as “snidey” remark.

Of the Blairgowrie incident, she added: “Police arrived when he was changing the baby’s nappy.

“He did not take kindly to police trying to take the baby off him.

“In other words, he simply kicked off.”

Ms Cullerton said Lindsay had since made significant changes in his life and is now working as a full-time mechanic.

Prison considered

Sheriff William Wood told Lindsay: “You have a bad record.

“I have had to consider whether a custodial sentence is the only way we can deal with this.

“Given this happened shortly after you were released from prison, it doesn’t seem right to send you back in.”

Lindsay, of Candlehouse Lane, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty order for 12 weeks.

He was also ordered to carry out 135 hours of work for a breach of a previous community payback order.

Lindsay has a previous conviction for pouncing on a delivery driver’s car and told her: “Don’t p*** me off. You’re dealing with a nutter here.”

