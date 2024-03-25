Kirkcaldy Health Centre closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A Fife GP practice is closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Kirkcaldy Health Centre on Whyteman’s Brae will be shut all day on Monday.

This includes all three of the centre’s surgeries which are Dr Egerton and Partners, Dr Morris and Partners and Drs Mitchell, Morris and Fordyce.

Thousands of patients are thought to be affected.

The reason for the closure is unknown.

NHS Fife made the announcement on Sunday evening.

A post said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kirkcaldy Health Centre will be closed tomorrow (Monday 25 March).

“If you have a pre-arranged appointment at one of the centre’s three GP practices, please do not attend.

“Your practice will be in touch with you to offer you a new appointment time.

“Practices will still be running a reduced service for those with an urgent need and these patients should call 01592 729 250.

“If you require non-urgent healthcare, please visit nhsfife.org/rightcare or call NHS 24 on 111.

“In a serious emergency, always call 999. Work is ongoing to reopen the health centre as soon as possible and a further update will be issued in due course.”

NHS Fife has been contacted for comment.