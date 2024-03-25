Kirkcaldy Health Centre closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Health Centre closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Thousands of patients are thought to be affected.

By Chloe Burrell
Kirkcaldy Health Centre.
Kirkcaldy Health Centre is closed on Monday due to "unforeseen circumstances". Image: Google Street View

A Fife GP practice is closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Kirkcaldy Health Centre on Whyteman’s Brae will be shut all day on Monday.

This includes all three of the centre’s surgeries which are Dr Egerton and Partners, Dr Morris and Partners and Drs Mitchell, Morris and Fordyce.

Thousands of patients are thought to be affected.

The reason for the closure is unknown.

NHS Fife made the announcement on Sunday evening.

A post said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kirkcaldy Health Centre will be closed tomorrow (Monday 25 March).

“If you have a pre-arranged appointment at one of the centre’s three GP practices, please do not attend.

“Your practice will be in touch with you to offer you a new appointment time.

“Practices will still be running a reduced service for those with an urgent need and these patients should call 01592 729 250.

“If you require non-urgent healthcare, please visit nhsfife.org/rightcare or call NHS 24 on 111.

“In a serious emergency, always call 999. Work is ongoing to reopen the health centre as soon as possible and a further update will be issued in due course.”

NHS Fife has been contacted for comment.

