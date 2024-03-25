Deniz Mehmet celebrates personal hat-trick as Dunfermline keeper voices caution after impressive Morton win

Goalkeepers do not often get to celebrate hat-tricks – but Deniz Mehmet was happy to contribute a vital treble in Dunfermline’s victory over Morton.

The Pars were protecting a 1-0 lead heading into the tense closing stages at Cappielow when the home side were awarded a controversial penalty.

Referee Steven McLean somehow missed a blatant foul on Mehmet in a goalmouth scramble before Ewan Otoo was adjudged to have tripped ‘Ton substitute Jai Quitongo.

Mehmet was fuming. But he drew on that sense of injustice as he dived to palm Robbie Muirhead’s spot-kick onto his left-hand post and away.

It was a fantastic stop. All the more remarkable also that it was a third consecutive penalty save from the East End Park number one.

With the Fifers seeing out the rest of the game to earn a valuable three points and go fifth in the Championship table, it was a crucial moment in a hard-fought 90 minutes.

It’s a good habit to have but I don’t want to be facing any more penalties!” Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet

“I felt I was fouled before the penalty,” said Mehmet. “It is what it is and the referee’s not seen it.

“But he (Morton striker George Oakley) is nowhere near me when the ball is up in the air and I’m coming to get it.

“I’m jumping over bodies and with the momentum as well – and he’s come right into me.

Mehmet: ‘Right outcome in the end’

“If he’s going for the ball then he’s nowhere near it but he’s gone into me.

“Thankfully I managed to save the penalty and we got the right outcome in the end.”

He added: “It does give you a sense of injustice.

“It is what it is and I don’t want to speak out of turn, but you feel hard done by.

“You feel you’ve been fouled. And, then, a few seconds later, they are getting a penalty and it’s a double blow.

“But I was happy to get a hand on it and get it on to the post.

“That’s three penalty saves in a row. It’s a good habit to have but I don’t want to be facing any more penalties!

“It is nice to have a little run of penalty saves, I’m happy with that.

“I just dive the right way and hope for the best and pray. I’ve gone left, right and now left, so it’ll be right for the next one!

“But hopefully there’s no more penalties.”

Hammered 5-0 on the teams’ previous meeting, at East End Park just last month, Dunfermline were clearly determined to avoid any such embarrassment.

‘So tight’

They had their moments in an even first-half that was littered with fouls, long throws and physicality.

But the Pars deserved their lead when it came nine minutes after the break.

Chris Kane took a quick corner to Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Welch-Hayes looped a fantastic header over Ryan Mullen from the winger’s deep cross.

The Fifers leapfrogged over their hosts with the victory and to within just a point of Airdrie in fourth place.

However, with the Diamonds enjoying two games in hand – and still just a six-point advantage over Inverness Caley Thistle in second bottom – Mehmet is reluctant to get too carried away.

“It’s a good result for us, especially to get away from the position (in the league) that we’d been in for a long period of time,” added Mehmet.

“It was a relatively quiet afternoon for me but then the penalty happened and that made it a bit busier.

“I’ve got to thank the boys in front of me as they’ve been brilliant dealing with all the long throws and long balls that came into the box during the game. They were solid.

“The table is so tight. We were down the wrong end but if you get a few half-decent results then you’ll climb it and go up.

“It’s good to be up the table but the job’s not done yet as it’s so tight.”