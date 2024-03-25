Deniz Mehmet celebrates personal hat-trick as Dunfermline keeper voices caution after impressive Morton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Deniz Mehmet celebrates personal hat-trick as Dunfermline keeper voices caution after impressive Morton win

The Pars number one has now saved the last three penalties he has faced.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet gives the thumbs up to the Pars supporters after beating Morton.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet gives the thumbs up to the Pars supporters after beating Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Goalkeepers do not often get to celebrate hat-tricks – but Deniz Mehmet was happy to contribute a vital treble in Dunfermline’s victory over Morton.

The Pars were protecting a 1-0 lead heading into the tense closing stages at Cappielow when the home side were awarded a controversial penalty.

Referee Steven McLean somehow missed a blatant foul on Mehmet in a goalmouth scramble before Ewan Otoo was adjudged to have tripped ‘Ton substitute Jai Quitongo.

Mehmet was fuming. But he drew on that sense of injustice as he dived to palm Robbie Muirhead’s spot-kick onto his left-hand post and away.

Deniz Mehmet holds up three fingers to celebrate his hat-trick of penalty saves for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Deniz Mehmet holds up three fingers to celebrate his hat-trick of penalty saves for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was a fantastic stop. All the more remarkable also that it was a third consecutive penalty save from the East End Park number one.

With the Fifers seeing out the rest of the game to earn a valuable three points and go fifth in the Championship table, it was a crucial moment in a hard-fought 90 minutes.

It’s a good habit to have but I don’t want to be facing any more penalties!”

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet

“I felt I was fouled before the penalty,” said Mehmet. “It is what it is and the referee’s not seen it.

“But he (Morton striker George Oakley) is nowhere near me when the ball is up in the air and I’m coming to get it.

“I’m jumping over bodies and with the momentum as well – and he’s come right into me.

Mehmet: ‘Right outcome in the end’

“If he’s going for the ball then he’s nowhere near it but he’s gone into me.

“Thankfully I managed to save the penalty and we got the right outcome in the end.”

He added: “It does give you a sense of injustice.

“It is what it is and I don’t want to speak out of turn, but you feel hard done by.

“You feel you’ve been fouled. And, then, a few seconds later, they are getting a penalty and it’s a double blow.

“But I was happy to get a hand on it and get it on to the post.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet dives to his left to keep out Robbie Muirhead's penalty.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet dives to keep out Robbie Muirhead’s penalty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“That’s three penalty saves in a row. It’s a good habit to have but I don’t want to be facing any more penalties!

“It is nice to have a little run of penalty saves, I’m happy with that.

“I just dive the right way and hope for the best and pray. I’ve gone left, right and now left, so it’ll be right for the next one!

“But hopefully there’s no more penalties.”

Hammered 5-0 on the teams’ previous meeting, at East End Park just last month, Dunfermline were clearly determined to avoid any such embarrassment.

‘So tight’

They had their moments in an even first-half that was littered with fouls, long throws and physicality.

But the Pars deserved their lead when it came nine minutes after the break.

Chris Kane took a quick corner to Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Welch-Hayes looped a fantastic header over Ryan Mullen from the winger’s deep cross.

The Fifers leapfrogged over their hosts with the victory and to within just a point of Airdrie in fourth place.

However, with the Diamonds enjoying two games in hand – and still just a six-point advantage over Inverness Caley Thistle in second bottom – Mehmet is reluctant to get too carried away.

Deniz Mehmet holds up his right arm to acknowledge the Dunfermline fans at Cappielow.
Deniz Mehmet reluctantly takes the acclaim of the Dunfermline fans at full-time at Cappielow. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s a good result for us, especially to get away from the position (in the league) that we’d been in for a long period of time,” added Mehmet.

“It was a relatively quiet afternoon for me but then the penalty happened and that made it a bit busier.

“I’ve got to thank the boys in front of me as they’ve been brilliant dealing with all the long throws and long balls that came into the box during the game. They were solid.

“The table is so tight. We were down the wrong end but if you get a few half-decent results then you’ll climb it and go up.

“It’s good to be up the table but the job’s not done yet as it’s so tight.”

