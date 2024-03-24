4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars continue impressive away record to go 5th in Championship with Morton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars continue impressive away record to go 5th in Championship with Morton win

The Fifers earned all three points at Cappielow thanks to a Miles Welch-Hayes header - and a Deniz Mehmet penalty save.

Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton.
Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline followed up their stirring win over Dundee United with another impressive victory against Morton on Saturday.

A second-half header from Miles Welch-Hayes earned the Pars a third success of the season against the Cappielow side to leapfrog over them and into fifth in the Championship table.

In a resolute rearguard action late on, Deniz Mehmet kept out Robbie Muirhead’s 84th-minute penalty to help James McPake’s side land a valuable three points.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the main talking points from the trip to Greenock.

Miles Welch-Hayes' looping header lands over Morton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen to give Dunfermline the lead.
Miles Welch-Hayes’ looping header lands over Morton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen to give Dunfermline the lead. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Play-off push?

With wins against the league leaders and a rival for a top-four spot in the space of eight days, there is a feeling Dunfermline might be building momentum when it counts most.

The manner of their attacking 3-1 victory over Dundee United was impressive enough.

But Saturday showed a different side as they stood up to the physical test of facing Morton and their robust approach and long-throw tactics.

Manager James McPake claims he does not take any notice of the table until the final few weeks of the campaign.

But someone better tell him his team are in fifth spot and only one point adrift of that coveted promotion play-off place in fourth.

Dunfermline players Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Kyle Benedictus battle for possession against Morton.
Dunfermline players (left to right) Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Kyle Benedictus battle hard during the victory over Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Airdrie do have two games in hand above and Morton one spare match below, but the Fifers have the points on the board.

There will be no complacency nearing the end of a rollercoaster campaign characterised by ridiculous bad luck with injuries.

A six-point advantage over Inverness Caley Thistle in the dreaded relegation play-off pace in ninth could easily disappear quickly in the madness of the Championship.

However, there will be growing belief they could do something that was unthinkable just a few weeks ago in the midst of a nine-game winless run.

A shot at promotion is now a possibility and that would be a remarkable achievement given this season’s travails.

Pars cope with being put on the spot

It seemed obvious that Dunfermline should have been awarded a free-kick for a foul on goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet just seconds before they conceded a penalty to Morton.

Even then, referee Steven McLean’s decision to award a spot-kick for an apparent trip by Ewan Otoo on Jai Quitongo was described by some as ‘soft’.

But, in the eyes of the visitors at least, justice was served when Mehmet pulled off a brilliant diving save to deny Robbie Muirhead.

It completed a welcome hat-trick for the Pars number one – a third penalty save in a row.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet dives to his left to save Robbie Muirhead's spot-kick.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet dives to his left to save Robbie Muirhead’s spot-kick. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

In injury-time against Raith Rovers earlier this month and already 2-0 down, keeping out Callum Smith’s spot-kick had no bearing on the outcome of the match.

However, Mehmet’s block on Billy Mckay’s penalty last month helped the Fifers earn a goalless draw against Inverness Caley Thistle to gain a valuable point.

And, with just six minutes remaining, denying Muirhead at Cappielow ensured Morton’s hopes of a comeback fell flat to see out Dunfermline’s victory.

McPake said afterwards he has confidence in Mehmet every time the opposition get a penalty. Saturday proved again that belief is not misplaced.

Away form, the numbers

If Dunfermline do manage to pull off an incredible finish to the season, it will have been built on impressive away form.

The Pars have only been defeated four times on the road this season in 15 outings.

That is a record only bettered by Dundee United (two defeats) and Raith Rovers (three) in the second tier.

Saturday’s victory in Greenock means the Fifers have only lost twice in their last ten games away from East End Park.

Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet raises his right arm in acknowledgement as he reluctantly takes the acclaim of the Dunfermline supporters after the victory away to Morton.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet reluctantly takes the acclaim of the Dunfermline supporters after the victory away to Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

They have earned 21 of their 38 points on the road and half of their ten victories of the campaign.

By contrast, however, they have lost twice as many times (eight) on home soil and have conceded more goals (23) than they have scored (18).

It is a laudable away record that has highlighted a parsimonious defence and a tactical flexibility.

But McPake will hope they are not left to rue their failure to earn more points at East End Park.

New Year business coming good

The mid-season transfer window is notoriously a difficult one for clubs.

The personnel available does not always match what is needed, or they are players who are out of form or short of fitness.

Teams also tend to be dipping into the market out of necessity, and that does not always bring success.

Dunfermline were in desperate need of reinforcements in January, but not to make up for previously poor recruitment or dire displays.

Theirs was born out of a lack of numbers.

Miles Welch-Hayes jumps to nod in a looping header for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. in a crowded penalty box as the Morton defenders look on.
Miles Welch-Hayes heads in the only goal of the game for Dunfermline against Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

With all three central defenders who started the season – Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen – out injured, there was a massive hole to be plugged.

When full-back Aaron Comrie joined them, there was another.

In attack, Alex Jakubiak, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler were all out of action.

Additions

Malachi Fagan-Walcott was the first to arrive in January, on loan from Cardiff City, followed by team-mate Xavier Benjamin and Blackpool striker Brad Holmes.

Then, in February, came Chris Kane from St Johnstone and Livingston’s Miles Welch-Hayes.

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler is fouled as he is surrounded by three Morton opponents.
The return of winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been key for Dunfermline in recent weeks. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Welch-Hayes has started the last six games and was the match winner on Saturday with the only goal against Morton.

Kane has sat out three games due to his calf issues. But when he has played, it has been obvious how important he can be to the Pars.

And, although he was part of the team ripped apart by Morton in the 5-0 hammering last month, Fagan-Walcott has been hugely impressive in defence since settling.

Holmes has been used more sparingly and Benjamin has been unable to get a place in the match-day squad due to the return of the injured players.

But, all in all, the newest recruits have injected a freshness into the Pars squad at a crucial juncture.

