Man, 42, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy

A man was taken to hospital after police were called a “disturbance” at a property in Kirkcaldy.

Officers received a report of an incident on Invertiel Terrace shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for checks.

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm on Saturday, 23 March, 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended however there was nothing ongoing at the time.

“A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital to be checked over.”