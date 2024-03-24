Fife Man, 42, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy Officers were called to Invertiel Terrace on Saturday. By Ellidh Aitken March 24 2024, 1:21pm March 24 2024, 1:21pm Share Man, 42, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4930151/kirkcaldy-invertiel-terrace-disturbance-man-hospital/ Copy Link Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A man was taken to hospital after police were called a “disturbance” at a property in Kirkcaldy. Officers received a report of an incident on Invertiel Terrace shortly after 9pm on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for checks. A Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm on Saturday, 23 March, 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. “Officers attended however there was nothing ongoing at the time. “A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital to be checked over.”