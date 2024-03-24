Broughty Ferry care home closes after more than 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry care home closes after more than 100 years

The residential home for elderly women has now shut.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ferry House has closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ferry House has closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A 100-year-old care home on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront has closed.

Staff and residents of Ferry House marked the end of an era at the home for women as its doors shut for the final time on Thursday March 21.

The building in Gray Street has been deemed no longer fit for purpose and residents have all been found new homes.

Operator, Hillcrest says the site will now be redeveloped into affordable housing.

Residents waving from inside the care home’s conservatory during the pandemic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Susan French, who has managed the home for ten years, said: “It’s an extremely poignant time.

“Not only have we enjoyed close relationships with our residents and staff but we have been a massive part of the local community.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who has brightened up our residents’ day with a wave and a hello and to the families of our residents who have, and remain to be, so supportive.”

Broughty Ferry care home to become housing

All residents have now settled in to new homes and staff moved to new jobs after Ferry House closed on Thursday.

Chris Robb, Hillcrest Futures head of business development and improvements, said: “Hillcrest was approached by the previous board of trustees to take over the venture and manage the closure of the care home.

“The building is no longer fit for purpose so we have been working with residents, families and staff to ensure their needs have been put at the forefront of the closure.

“This has involved working closely with Dundee and Angus Health and Social Care Partnerships to ensure we assist residents in securing suitable alternative accommodation.

“We appreciate the impact the closure has had on people and the decision was not made lightly, however we have ensured that everyone has been suitably rehomed and all staff have had the opportunity to take up alternative employment within Hillcrest Futures, meaning no jobs have been lost.”

Staff and residents during a farewell event. Image: Hillcrest

Ferry House first opened in 1921 and was a residential home exclusively for elderly women.

The original home on King Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm.

It moved to Gray Street in 1938.

The home was taken over by Dundee-based Hillcrest Futures two years ago after residents were told it would no longer be able to run.

Ferry House hailed as ‘unique home with excellent staff’

Staff and locals have taken to social media to pay tribute to the home.

Former worker Marion Milne commented on Facebook: “Oh wow what a hard day today saying goodbye to friends I don’t think I’ve cried so much as I did today on my last shift.

“I will take my happy memories of the ladies and keep them all in my heart.”

Susan Henderson wrote: “Thank you to all of you at Ferry House who looked after my mum Betty with such loving care, kindness and patience.

“We couldn’t have asked for better and will always be grateful to you all.

“Thank you for the care shown to us as a family too, what a special place and amazing team  sending you all lots of love and wishing you and the ladies who have now moved all the best for the future.”

All residents have now been moved to new homes. Image: Hillcrest

Joan Strichen said: “Ferry House was a unique care home with excellent staff.

“I am so glad my sister spent her last couple of years being looked after in the warm caring environment.

“My special thanks go to Marion with whom my sister had a special bond.

“All the best to the staff for the future.”

And Kerry Andrews added: “So sad.

“You all gave these ladies the most wonderful lives in their times with you.

“The care and standards you had were unmatchable.

“Good luck to you all in your new posts wherever they are.

“I’m sure the memories of Ferry house will last with you all forever.”

