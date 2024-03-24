Crossgates driver, 27, charged after crash involving parked car

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a crash involving a parked car in Crossgates.

A black Honda Civic collided with a red Vauxhall on Main Street at around 8pm on Saturday evening.

The driver was taken to hospital before being arrested by police.

Margaret Inglis, the owner of the Vauxhall, witnessed the crash inside her house.

She said: “I got up to shut the blinds and saw this car coming along, I looked up and all of a sudden it hit our car.

“It only took five minutes for police to arrive. The car was all bashed but the man didn’t come out of it.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to drive my car again but it was some mess.

“Thankfully there was no one hurt. You can replace a car but you can’t replace a life.”

Police arrest driver after Crossgates crash

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8pm on Saturday we were called to Main Street following a report of a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The same man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”