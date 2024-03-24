Crossgates driver, 27, charged after crash involving parked car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crossgates driver, 27, charged after crash involving parked car

The man was initially taken to hospital following the Main Street crash.

By Ben MacDonald
Main Street, Crossgates
The crash took place on Main Street. Image: Google Street View

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a crash involving a parked car in Crossgates.

A black Honda Civic collided with a red Vauxhall on Main Street at around 8pm on Saturday evening.

The driver was taken to hospital before being arrested by police.

Margaret Inglis, the owner of the Vauxhall, witnessed the crash inside her house.

She said: “I got up to shut the blinds and saw this car coming along, I looked up and all of a sudden it hit our car.

“It only took five minutes for police to arrive. The car was all bashed but the man didn’t come out of it.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to drive my car again but it was some mess.

“Thankfully there was no one hurt. You can replace a car but you can’t replace a life.”

Police arrest driver after Crossgates crash

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8pm on Saturday we were called to Main Street following a report of a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The same man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

