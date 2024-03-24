Levenmouth Swimming Pool forced to close after steel cable ‘snaps’ near flumes

Levenmouth Swimming Pool has been forced to shut after customers saw a steel cable snapping near the flumes.

A statement was posted on the pool’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon confirming that the swimming area was not in use.

The statement read: “Our swimming pool area will be closed for repairs until further notice.

“This means no access for public swimming.

“We apologise for any disruption to your plans and appreciate your patience.

“Please note all other activity areas in our centre will be open as normal.”

Swimmers evacuated from Levenmouth pool

Customers who were at the Promenade centre were forced to evacuate due to the situation.

Rhona Wands told The Courier: “My son and I had not long gotten in the pool.

“We had been down the flumes once and were at the top of the steps waiting to go again when everyone behind us started saying ‘look, a big steel cable has snapped’.

“It’s lucky someone wasn’t hurt. That cable snapped when someone was in the flume.”

“The staff were really good, they got everyone evacuated from the stairs quickly and safely and then out of the pool in minutes.

“We all got a refund of our money as well with no issues.”

Fife Leisure has been approached for comment.