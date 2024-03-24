Grangemouth’s record £100 million profits branded a ‘slap in the face’ for Fife workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grangemouth’s record £100 million profits branded a ‘slap in the face’ for Fife workers

Staff fear they could lose their jobs as the refinery plans to close in 2025.

By Justin Bowie
Grangemouth refinery has made record profits. Image: PA.
Grangemouth refinery has made record profits. Image: PA.

Grangemouth oil refinery’s record profits of more than £100 million were branded a “slap in the face” for Fife workers at risk of losing their jobs when it closes.

Petroineos, who own the site near Falkirk, announced in November they plan to cease operations in 2025 since it was becoming economically unviable.

Yet The Herald has reported that the multinational firm made profits of £107 million before taxes, reversing a significant loss from the year before.

The oil refinery directly employs more than 500 staff, including dozens who travel to the plant from Fife.

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell.

Mid Scotland and Fife Greens MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This is yet another massive slap in the face for workers in Grangemouth.

“Workers and their families in the Forth Valley and across Fife have given decades of their lives to the Grangemouth plant, and now whilst the corporate giants are turning over huge profits they are turning their backs on the communities who built them.”

Petroineos plans to transform the refinery into a fuel port terminal.

Trade union bosses have insisted they will work hard to protect all jobs at the site.

It was previously warned small businesses in Fife who are part of the supply chain into Grangemouth could be hit by the closure.

Alex Rowley MSP Mid Scotland and Fife
Labour MSP Alex Rowley.

MSP Alex Rowley, who also represents Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Grangemouth is vital for Scotland’s energy sector and for employment in Fife.

“It’s time for ministers to get around the table with workers and their unions and act to protect jobs.”

At the time when closures were announced, Petroineos said nothing would change immediately at the refinery.

The firm said the unwelcome move was a “necessary step” as Scotland moves away from fossil fuels to renewables.

The Ineos group was contacted for comment after the firm’s Grangemouth profits were revealed.

In December, MSP Mr Ruskell led demands for an urgent summit to be hosted on the future of Mossmorran’s gas plant.

He said a blueprint was needed to ensure Scotland’s oil and gas workers are not abandoned following the news from Grangemouth.

But Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden criticised the Greens.

He said: “The Greens are in no position to claim they are supporting workers in the oil and gas sector given they want to shut down the industry immediately.”

