Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k

A two-bedroom apartment on Arbroath seafront has gone up for sale.

The modern Seagate property has uninterrupted and “atmospheric” North Sea views.

The property – just a stone’s throw from the town’s harbour and beaches – has gone on the market for £250,000.

Upon entering the property, there is a large open-plan space featuring the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Doors leading to the balcony from the lounge and the master bedroom provide beautiful views of the North Sea.

The master benefits from an en-suite while there is also a family shower room.

The apartment has underfloor heating, while outside there is a car port.

The Arbroath home is being marketed by Visum for offers over £250,000.

