Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k

The property has uninterrupted views of the North Sea.

By Kieran Webster
Views of the North Sea from the apartment.
North Sea views from the apartment. Image: Visum

A two-bedroom apartment on Arbroath seafront has gone up for sale.

The modern Seagate property has uninterrupted and “atmospheric” North Sea views.

The property – just a stone’s throw from the town’s harbour and beaches – has gone on the market for £250,000.

The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Visum
The open-plan living room.
The open-plan living room. Image: Visum
The kitchen, living room and dining room are all in the same space. Image: Visum
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Visum
The dining room and lounge space.
Doors leading to the balcony provide stunning views of the North Sea. Image: Visum

Upon entering the property, there is a large open-plan space featuring the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Doors leading to the balcony from the lounge and the master bedroom provide beautiful views of the North Sea.

The master benefits from an en-suite while there is also a family shower room.

Master bedroom.
The master bedroom has doors leading to a balcony. Image: Visum
The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Visum
There are two bedrooms in the property. Image: Visum
The shower room. Image: Visum
Views from the flat.
Views of the North Sea from the balcony. Image: Visum
An aerial view of the flat.
An aerial view of the seaside flat. Image: Visum

The apartment has underfloor heating, while outside there is a car port.

The Arbroath home is being marketed by Visum for offers over £250,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, an “idyllic” riverside home in Kirkton of Glenisla with a huge garden is on the market for £635,000.

More from Property

St Anne's in Kilconquhar, Fife. Image: Savills
Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned into £625k home
An aerial shot showing the Hurly Hawkin property and grounds in Liff in Angus
Pretty £575k house near Liff has garden that is a magical five-acre dell
The property in Kirkton of Glenisla. Image: Keystone Property
'Idyllic' riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k
Broomhill in Abernethy.
Five-bedroom hillside Abernethy home with far-reaching views for sale
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
Perthshire hotel and restaurant in stunning River Tay location on sale for £850k
Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, Perthshire.
'Striking' modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k
The Broughty Ferry home overlooks the Tay. Image: Verdala
For sale: Modern Broughty Ferry family home with stunning views over River Tay
Newton Castle near Blairgowrie. Image: Savills
£1.25m castle near Blairgowrie comes on the market for first time since 1787
Milldean sits in the countryside near Star of Markinch. Image: ESPC.
Beautiful new-build house near idyllic Fife village on sale for £425k
Keillor House.
Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k

Conversation