Property Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k The property has uninterrupted views of the North Sea. By Kieran Webster September 4 2024, 10:18am A two-bedroom apartment on Arbroath seafront has gone up for sale. The modern Seagate property has uninterrupted and "atmospheric" North Sea views. The property – just a stone's throw from the town's harbour and beaches – has gone on the market for £250,000. The entrance. Image: Visum The open-plan living room. Image: Visum The kitchen, living room and dining room are all in the same space. Image: Visum The kitchen. Image: Visum Doors leading to the balcony provide stunning views of the North Sea. Image: Visum Upon entering the property, there is a large open-plan space featuring the kitchen, living room and dining room. Doors leading to the balcony from the lounge and the master bedroom provide beautiful views of the North Sea. The master benefits from an en-suite while there is also a family shower room. The master bedroom has doors leading to a balcony. Image: Visum The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Visum There are two bedrooms in the property. Image: Visum The shower room. Image: Visum Views of the North Sea from the balcony. Image: Visum An aerial view of the seaside flat. Image: Visum The apartment has underfloor heating, while outside there is a car port. The Arbroath home is being marketed by Visum for offers over £250,000. Elsewhere in Angus, an "idyllic" riverside home in Kirkton of Glenisla with a huge garden is on the market for £635,000.
