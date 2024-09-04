Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre

Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos struck the woman as he turned on Castle Street, causing her to travel up his bonnet, break his windscreen and hurt her elbow.

By Ross Gardiner
Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos
Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A delivery driver has appeared in court after running over an elderly woman in Forfar’s town centre.

Former offshore worker Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos pled guilty to driving carelessly at the town’s sheriff court.

The 58-year-old failed to spot pensioner Sheena Russell crossing the road as he turned on Castle Street on November 7 last year.

He struck her, causing her to move up his bonnet, break his windscreen and hurt her elbow.

The hatchback driver had joined Castle Street from West High Street and began to manoeuvre around Buttermarket when the accident happened.

Tsokaropoulos, of Mount Feredith in Forfar, was fined and given penalty points.

Woman broke driver’s windscreen

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Forfar Sheriff Court: “The complainer has stepped on the road and taken a few steps.

“The accused has then come up Castle Street, turns and collides with the pedestrian.”

Mr Craib added: “The complainer was an elderly lady, around 84 years old.

“The vehicle struck her and she travelled up the bonnet.

“She struck the windscreen, which caused the windscreen to break.

“The accused stopped immediately and offered his assistance.

“An ambulance was called. She didn’t have any injury other than soreness to her right elbow.”

Possible blind spot

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Tsokaropoulos pled guilty to driving without due care or attention.

He admitted failing to maintain adequate observations, failing to maintain proper control of his car and colliding with the pedestrian, injuring her.

CCTV footage of the collision was played in court.

Defending solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He’s driven for over 30 years.

“He has been working as a delivery driver for three years.

“He was trying to find an explanation – he brakes, he signals to the right.

“The only fact that takes it into the realm of careless driving is he failed to see the pedestrian.

“The only explanation is that potentially his vision has been obscured by the vehicle – it’s been the blind spot.

“He wasn’t on his phone, he wasn’t doing anything else.

“He stops straight away then he gets out the car to help.”

‘Not an ideal place to cross’

First offender Tsokaropoulos was furnished with five penalty points and fined £540, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Sentencing, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “She has stepped off the kerb before he turns.

“There’s no suggestion of speed(ing) or anything.

“It’s maybe not an ideal place to cross – I don’t know.

“I see for myself you’re not doing anything untoward.

“You have a short time to see the pedestrian, you couldn’t have seen them earlier, they couldn’t have seen you.

“You drove a car and you struck someone who’s there to be seen.

“Striking a pedestrian, I take the view, is in the mid-range of carelessness.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

