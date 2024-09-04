Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre

A delivery driver has appeared in court after running over an elderly woman in Forfar’s town centre.

Former offshore worker Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos pled guilty to driving carelessly at the town’s sheriff court.

The 58-year-old failed to spot pensioner Sheena Russell crossing the road as he turned on Castle Street on November 7 last year.

He struck her, causing her to move up his bonnet, break his windscreen and hurt her elbow.

The hatchback driver had joined Castle Street from West High Street and began to manoeuvre around Buttermarket when the accident happened.

Tsokaropoulos, of Mount Feredith in Forfar, was fined and given penalty points.

Woman broke driver’s windscreen

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Forfar Sheriff Court: “The complainer has stepped on the road and taken a few steps.

“The accused has then come up Castle Street, turns and collides with the pedestrian.”

Mr Craib added: “The complainer was an elderly lady, around 84 years old.

“The vehicle struck her and she travelled up the bonnet.

“She struck the windscreen, which caused the windscreen to break.

“The accused stopped immediately and offered his assistance.

“An ambulance was called. She didn’t have any injury other than soreness to her right elbow.”

Possible blind spot

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Tsokaropoulos pled guilty to driving without due care or attention.

He admitted failing to maintain adequate observations, failing to maintain proper control of his car and colliding with the pedestrian, injuring her.

CCTV footage of the collision was played in court.

Defending solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He’s driven for over 30 years.

“He has been working as a delivery driver for three years.

“He was trying to find an explanation – he brakes, he signals to the right.

“The only fact that takes it into the realm of careless driving is he failed to see the pedestrian.

“The only explanation is that potentially his vision has been obscured by the vehicle – it’s been the blind spot.

“He wasn’t on his phone, he wasn’t doing anything else.

“He stops straight away then he gets out the car to help.”

‘Not an ideal place to cross’

First offender Tsokaropoulos was furnished with five penalty points and fined £540, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Sentencing, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “She has stepped off the kerb before he turns.

“There’s no suggestion of speed(ing) or anything.

“It’s maybe not an ideal place to cross – I don’t know.

“I see for myself you’re not doing anything untoward.

“You have a short time to see the pedestrian, you couldn’t have seen them earlier, they couldn’t have seen you.

“You drove a car and you struck someone who’s there to be seen.

“Striking a pedestrian, I take the view, is in the mid-range of carelessness.”

