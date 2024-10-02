Man, 65, dies after police called to ‘disturbance’ outside Dundee Indian restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 65, dies after police called to ‘disturbance’ outside Dundee Indian restaurant

The man was taken to hospital after becoming unwell.

By James Simpson
The Jahangir restaurant in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The Jahangir restaurant in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 65-year-old man has died after police were called to reports of a “disturbance” outside a Dundee Indian restaurant.

Emergency services were seen at the Jahangir Tandoori restaurant on Session Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A 65-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after falling unwell, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics at Jahangir Dundee restaurant after man took unwell

Locals reported seeing several police officers and paramedics outside the restaurant as the incident unfolded.

The restaurant confirmed on Facebook it was shut and has urged anyone with a booking to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, officers received a report of a disturbance on Session Street, Dundee.

“A 65-year-old man took unwell and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Courier has contacted the restaurant for comment.

