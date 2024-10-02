Man, 65, dies after police called to ‘disturbance’ outside Dundee Indian restaurant

A 65-year-old man has died after police were called to reports of a “disturbance” outside a Dundee Indian restaurant.

Emergency services were seen at the Jahangir Tandoori restaurant on Session Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A 65-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after falling unwell, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics at Jahangir Dundee restaurant after man took unwell

Locals reported seeing several police officers and paramedics outside the restaurant as the incident unfolded.

The restaurant confirmed on Facebook it was shut and has urged anyone with a booking to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, officers received a report of a disturbance on Session Street, Dundee.

“A 65-year-old man took unwell and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Courier has contacted the restaurant for comment.