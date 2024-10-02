Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Bill Murray are teeing off in Courier country this week.

By Claire Warrender
Michael Douglas with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who took part in the Dunhill last year. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Michael Douglas with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who took part in the Dunhill last year. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia are among the big names in Tayside and Fife for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday, with the action taking place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Andy Garcia, right, with Charles Martin Smith, Kevin Costner and Sean Connery in 1987 blockbuster The Untouchables. Image: Allstar Collection/Paramount.

Previously known as the Dunhill Cup, it sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

And a host of well-known faces were announced last week.

Oscar-winners Douglas and Garcia are joined by Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray.

Bill Murray, second right, in Ghostbusters. Image: CinemaPhoto/Corbis.

Singer Tom Chaplin, from Keane, Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are also among the line-up.

And Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave lead the list of sporting greats.

Journalist and chat show host Piers Morgan is also taking to the fairways.

Here’s where you can see some of the celebrities in action on Thursday.

Carnoustie

  • Annabelle Bond (Socialist, adventurer and activist) – 9.44am, 1st tee.
  • AP McCoy (Horse racing legend) – 11am, 1st tee.
  • Ian Botham (England cricket legend) – 10.50am, 1st tee.
  • Kathryn Newton (Actress) – 10.28am, 10th tee.
  • Michael Douglas (Hollywood legend) – 10.28am, 10th tee.
  • Bill Murray (Hollywood legend) – 10.39am, 10th tee.
  • Andy Garcia (Acting great) – 10.39am, 10th tee.

St Andrews

  • Jimmy Anderson (England cricket legend) – 9.22am, 1st tee.
  • Michael Vaughan (Former England cricket captain) – 9.22am, 1st tee.
  • Kevin Pietersen (England cricket icon) – 9.33am, 1st tee.
  • Sir Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower) – 9.44am, 1st tee.
  • Piers Morgan (Journalist and broadcaster) – 9.55am, 1st tee.
  • Allan Lamb (England cricketer) – 9.55am, 1st tee.
  • Huey Lewis (Musician) – 10.28am, 1st tee.
  • Tico Torres (Bon Jovi drummer) – 10.28am, 1st tee.
  • Mike Rutherford (Musician) – 10.39am, 1st tee.
  • Dave Farrell (Musician) – 10.39am, 1st tee.
  • Jamie Redknapp (Former England footballer) – 10.50am, 1st tee.
  • Ruud Gullit (Football legend) – 10.50am, 1st tee.
  • Gareth Bale (Former Wales and Real Madrid star) – 11.01am, 1st tee.
  • Tom Chaplin (Keane frontman) – 11.01am, 1st tee.
  • Billy Getty (Member of Getty oil dynasty) – 10.11am, 10th tee.
  • Mike Meldman (Discovery Land Company owner and George Clooney’s business partner) – 11.23, 10th tee.

Kingsbarns

  • Bob Israel (Hollywood film producer) – 9am, 10th tee.
  • Michael Bloomberg (Former New York Mayor) – 9.44am, 10th tee.
  • Dermott Desmond (Irish billionaire and Celtic tycoon) – 9.55am, 10th tee.
  • Matthew Stillman (Film producer) – 10.06am, 10th tee.

