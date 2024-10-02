Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia are among the big names in Tayside and Fife for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday, with the action taking place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Previously known as the Dunhill Cup, it sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

And a host of well-known faces were announced last week.

Oscar-winners Douglas and Garcia are joined by Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray.

Singer Tom Chaplin, from Keane, Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are also among the line-up.

And Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave lead the list of sporting greats.

Journalist and chat show host Piers Morgan is also taking to the fairways.

Here’s where you can see some of the celebrities in action on Thursday.

Carnoustie

Annabelle Bond (Socialist, adventurer and activist) – 9.44am, 1st tee.

AP McCoy (Horse racing legend) – 11am, 1st tee.

Ian Botham (England cricket legend) – 10.50am, 1st tee.

Kathryn Newton (Actress) – 10.28am, 10th tee.

Michael Douglas (Hollywood legend) – 10.28am, 10th tee.

Bill Murray (Hollywood legend) – 10.39am, 10th tee.

Andy Garcia (Acting great) – 10.39am, 10th tee.

St Andrews

Jimmy Anderson (England cricket legend) – 9.22am, 1st tee.

Michael Vaughan (Former England cricket captain) – 9.22am, 1st tee.

Kevin Pietersen (England cricket icon) – 9.33am, 1st tee.

Sir Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower) – 9.44am, 1st tee.

Piers Morgan (Journalist and broadcaster) – 9.55am, 1st tee.

Allan Lamb (England cricketer) – 9.55am, 1st tee.

Huey Lewis (Musician) – 10.28am, 1st tee.

Tico Torres (Bon Jovi drummer) – 10.28am, 1st tee.

Mike Rutherford (Musician) – 10.39am, 1st tee.

Dave Farrell (Musician) – 10.39am, 1st tee.

Jamie Redknapp (Former England footballer) – 10.50am, 1st tee.

Ruud Gullit (Football legend) – 10.50am, 1st tee.

Gareth Bale (Former Wales and Real Madrid star) – 11.01am, 1st tee.

Tom Chaplin (Keane frontman) – 11.01am, 1st tee.

Billy Getty (Member of Getty oil dynasty) – 10.11am, 10th tee.

Mike Meldman (Discovery Land Company owner and George Clooney’s business partner) – 11.23, 10th tee.

Kingsbarns