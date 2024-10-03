25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the Dunhill Cup in Tayside and Fife

A-list stars got into the swing of things as they lined up to take part in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Tayside and Fife.

Hollywood icons, music stars and sporting heroes took to the fairways in Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

And they were joined by some of the world’s top golfers for the annual pro-am event.

Football legends Gareth Bale and Jamie Redknapp joked with fans before teeing off at the Old Course in St Andrews.

And delighted members of the public managed to get close to Wall Street actor Michael Douglas and Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton in Carnoustie.

Others taking part between now and Sunday include Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day legend Bill Murray and The Untouchables icon Andy Garcia.

Sports stars include Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit, Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave and several England cricket players.

Meanwhile, musicians Huey Lewis, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Genesis and Mike + The Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford are also in the line-up.

Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan was among those playing at St Andrews on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he described the Dunhill as the world’s greatest pro-am tournament.

And he added: “My favourite week of the year.”

We bring you some of the best photographs from day one of the Dunhill Cup.

Meanwhile, Friday’s tee-times can be found here.