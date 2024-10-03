25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the Dunhill Cup in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the Dunhill Cup in Tayside and Fife

Movie stars Bill Murray and Michael Douglas and footballer Gareth Bale are among the well-known names taking part this year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A-list stars got into the swing of things as they lined up to take part in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Tayside and Fife.

Hollywood icons, music stars and sporting heroes took to the fairways in Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

And they were joined by some of the world’s top golfers for the annual pro-am event.

Football legends Gareth Bale and Jamie Redknapp joked with fans before teeing off at the Old Course in St Andrews.

Welsh football hero Gareth Bale jokes with fans
Welsh football star Gareth Bale jokes with fans as he prepares to tee off at the Old Course in St Andrews.. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

And delighted members of the public managed to get close to Wall Street actor Michael Douglas and Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton in Carnoustie.

Others taking part between now and Sunday include Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day legend Bill Murray and The Untouchables icon Andy Garcia.

Sports stars include Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit, Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave and several England cricket players.

Meanwhile, musicians Huey Lewis, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Genesis and Mike + The Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford are also in the line-up.

Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan was among those playing at St Andrews on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he described the Dunhill as the world’s greatest pro-am tournament.

And he added: “My favourite week of the year.”

We bring you some of the best photographs from day one of the Dunhill Cup.

Meanwhile, Friday’s tee-times can be found here.

Antman and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton waves to the crowd at Carnoustie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Hollywood icon Michael Douglas celebrates a great shot in Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Actor Bill Murray looking serious in Carnoustie
Groundhog Day actor Bill Murray looking serious on the 18th at Carnoustie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Piers Morgan on the practice green at St Andrews
Piers Morgan enjoys a joke on the practice green at St Andrews. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Tommy Fleetwood lines up a shot on the 14th at Carnoustie
Fans watch seven-time European tour winner, golfer Tommy Fleetwood at the 14th in Carnoustie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell signs autographs at the Dunhill in St Andrews. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Kathryn Newton sends sand flying as she gets out of a difficult spot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Footballer Jamie Redknapp greets fans in St Andrews.. Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Actors Bill Murray and Andy Garcia at Carnoustie.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Piers Morgan signs autographs at the Dunhill in St Andrews
Journalist and broadscaster Piers Morgan signs autographs at the Old Course. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson
Michael Douglas on the 18th at Carnoustie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit enjoys a joke with fans. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie golf fans enjoy a bit to eat. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bill Murray has a seat while Andy Garcia contemplates his next shot in this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Bill Murray has a seat while Andy Garcia contemplates his next shot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andy Garcia helps Bill Murray at the Dunhill Cup in Carnoustie, Tayside
Garcia helps Murray up and off they go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Michael Douglas checking out his options as people get pictures at the Dunhill Cup
Michael Douglas checking out his options. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Football star Gareth Bale shakes hands with Keane frontman Tom Chaplin before they head off round the Old Course together
Football star Gareth Bale shakes hands with Keane frontman Tom Chaplin before they head off round the Old Course together. Claire Warrender/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup pictures in Tayside and Fife
Golf fans spotting their favourite players. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures of Jamie Redknapp as he arrives for the Dunhill Cup in St Andrews, Fife
Jamie Redknapp signs autographs as he arrives at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Fans get pictures of Kathryn Newton and Michael Douglas as they walk past at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie
Fans get pictures of Kathryn Newton and Michael Douglas as they walk past at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, previously known as the Dunhill Cup, in Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gareth Bale on the practice green at St Andrews as he begins his run in the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Gareth Bale on the practice green at St Andrews. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson
Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave making a splash at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews.
Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave making a splash at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson
Dunhill cup pictures show stars including Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton gets into the swing of the Dunhill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Conversation