Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joe’s scoops Tripadvisor award

The Gray Street eatery is among the top 10% of listings globally.

By Ben MacDonald
Bombay Joe's has won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024. Image: Jigsaw Media

Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joe’s has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings globally.

Awards are issued based on feedback from anyone who has left an authentic, first-hand Tripadvisor review over 12 months.

The Gray Street restaurant’s manager, Kulveer Chima, said: “We are honoured to be included among travellers’ favourites this year.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our customers and look forward to serving them for many years to come”

Winners of this year’s awards were announced in London last week, with Bombay Joe’s receiving their award this week.

Tripadvisor’s John Boris said: “Congratulations to Bombay Joes on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.”

“Travellers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

“This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.

Head chef JR and manager Kulveer Chima outside the restaurant. Image: Jigsaw Media

“People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe.”

Bombay Joe’s has been serving Punjabi cuisine since 1999. Last year, Kulveer took control of the restaurant from his dad, Paul.

The restaurant’s dishes helped Dundee become known as the hot curry capital of the UK in a 2021 survey.

