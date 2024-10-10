EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in Angus speaks out

A dog owner has apologised to Gareth Bale after his cockapoo stole the former Wales and Real Madrid star’s ball during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Four-year-old Jock became a star overnight last weekend when a video of him bolting on to the Carnoustie Golf Links green to fetch the ball went viral.

Millions have seen the footage showing the audience gasping and laughing at the incident on Friday October 4.

Play was stopped and a rare rule was invoked, with the ball returned to its original spot.

The incident also sparked a fierce debate around dogs on golf courses.

And Jock’s owner has told The Courier of his embarrassment over the incident, which he says he’s come to find “hilarious”.

The local man, who wished to remain anonymous, had just arrived at the course minutes before Jock’s cameo.

Dunhill dog ‘should have been on lead’ but incident ‘happened so quickly’

He said: “We arrived at the car park and walked down towards the first tee.

“Gareth Bale and Jamie Redknapp were teeing off and we followed them up towards the hole.

“Gareth Bale was a bit back from the green. He took his shot and Jock was off his lead.

“He just took off after the ball.

“It didn’t matter how many times I shouted on him, it was like his ears were painted on.

Gareth Bale's golf ball was stolen on the green by a DOG during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 🤣🐕 pic.twitter.com/XFwYFwfHwz — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 5, 2024

“I was a bit embarrassed and he should have been on his lead but it happened so quickly!

“He (Bale) stood there. Jock came back to him with his ball then I was able to put him back on his lead.

“Nothing was really said.”

Owner apologises after dog steals Bale’s golf ball

Bale, who won the Champions League five times with Los Blancos, shrugged off the incident that was captured by golf fan Darren Mcrae and later shown on Sky Sports.

The owner said: “When they left the first tee, he walked towards the second hole and started to sign things and take pictures.

“He walked past me and Jock, I said to him: “I hope you got your par” and he replied: ‘Yeah I did’.

“It was later on in the afternoon, maybe three or four o’clock, my son sent me the video.

“We think it was absolutely hilarious.

“I’m really quite embarrassed because some golfers may take offence at it.

“Then there’s dog owners who think I’m the irresponsible one who will ruin it for them all.”

Jock, however, has taken his newfound fame in his stride.

His owner said: “He’s the same as he always is.

“He’s been for his walk today and he’s back and sleeping in his bed.

“It didn’t put him up or down. There’s no diva demands.

“I just have to apologise to Gareth for what happened.”