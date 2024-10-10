EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in Angus speaks out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in Angus speaks out

Millions of people have viewed the clip of Jock bolting across the green, much to the embarrassment of his owner.

Jock the cockapoo stole Gareth Bale's ball
Millions have watched the video of Jock the cockapoo stealing Gareth Bale's ball. Image: Supplied/@DarrenMcRae3/X
By Ben MacDonald

A dog owner has apologised to Gareth Bale after his cockapoo stole the former Wales and Real Madrid star’s ball during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Four-year-old Jock became a star overnight last weekend when a video of him bolting on to the Carnoustie Golf Links green to fetch the ball went viral.

Millions have seen the footage showing the audience gasping and laughing at the incident on Friday October 4.

Jock charged after Bale’s ball. Image: Supplied

Play was stopped and a rare rule was invoked, with the ball returned to its original spot.

The incident also sparked a fierce debate around dogs on golf courses.

And Jock’s owner has told The Courier of his embarrassment over the incident, which he says he’s come to find “hilarious”.

The local man, who wished to remain anonymous, had just arrived at the course minutes before Jock’s cameo.

Dunhill dog ‘should have been on lead’ but incident ‘happened so quickly’

He said: “We arrived at the car park and walked down towards the first tee.

“Gareth Bale and Jamie Redknapp were teeing off and we followed them up towards the hole.

“Gareth Bale was a bit back from the green. He took his shot and Jock was off his lead.

“He just took off after the ball.

“It didn’t matter how many times I shouted on him, it was like his ears were painted on.

“I was a bit embarrassed and he should have been on his lead but it happened so quickly!

“He (Bale) stood there. Jock came back to him with his ball then I was able to put him back on his lead.

“Nothing was really said.”

Owner apologises after dog steals Bale’s golf ball

Bale, who won the Champions League five times with Los Blancos, shrugged off the incident that was captured by golf fan Darren Mcrae and later shown on Sky Sports.

The owner said: “When they left the first tee, he walked towards the second hole and started to sign things and take pictures.

“He walked past me and Jock, I said to him: “I hope you got your par” and he replied: ‘Yeah I did’.

Gareth Bale participating in this year’s Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“It was later on in the afternoon, maybe three or four o’clock, my son sent me the video.

“We think it was absolutely hilarious.

“I’m really quite embarrassed because some golfers may take offence at it.

“Then there’s dog owners who think I’m the irresponsible one who will ruin it for them all.”

Fame has not gone to Jock’s head. Image: Supplied

Jock, however, has taken his newfound fame in his stride.

His owner said: “He’s the same as he always is.

“He’s been for his walk today and he’s back and sleeping in his bed.

“It didn’t put him up or down. There’s no diva demands.

“I just have to apologise to Gareth for what happened.”

