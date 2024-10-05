Dog steals Real Madrid legend’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in Angus

A crowd of fans were left in disbelief after a dog pinched Gareth Bale’s golf ball during the Dunhill Cup in Angus.

The former Real Madrid and Wales star was playing at Carnoustie Golf Links when the excited pooch ran on to the course on Friday.

A video posted by Sky Sports Golf on X, formerly Twitter, shows Bale finding the green before a dog dashed after his ball.

Audience members could be heard gasping and laughing as play was interrupted during the tournament.

Dog steals Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in Angus

The dog is then seen leaving the course with the five-times Champions League winner’s golf ball.

Many have reacted on social media to the hilarious moment.

One person said: “Bale’s ball stolen by a dog – hilarious!”

Another said: “Dogs really know how to steal the spotlight!”

A third added: “Pup’s just improving his fetch game!”

Elsewhere, a Perthshire woman was left lovestruck after meeting her celebrity crush Piers Morgan in St Andrews on Thursday.

Here is where you can see celebrities in action on Saturday.