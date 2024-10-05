Emmanuel Adegboyega is Dundee United goal hero after half-time grilling – as Jim Goodwin makes Sportscene prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega is Dundee United goal hero after half-time grilling – as Jim Goodwin makes Sportscene prediction

United remain unbeaten in the Premiership this term.

By Alan Temple
Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has joked that Emmanuel Adegboyega is “better with his head than his feet” after the young Irishman recovered from missing a first-half sitter against St Mirren to bag the winner.

The on-loan Norwich defender was on the end of some harsh words at the interval after swiping at fresh air from three yards out following Ross Graham’s perfect header across the face of goal.

However, Adegboyega dusted himself down and emerged as the hero when he nodded home from similarly close range, instinctively following up on a Ross Docherty drive to spark bedlam among the travelling Arabs.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin watches on. Image: SNS

“Manny’s miss probably proves he’s better with his head than his feet,” laughed Goodwin. “I don’t know how he missed that ball. We said that in some not-so-nice words at half-time!

“That NEEDS to end up in the back of the net.

“In a game as tight as that, you hope you’ll get those chances and it should have ended in a goal. The game had got one goal written all over it and thankfully we came out on top.

He added: “Manny is a young centre-back who is developing continuously and we’re working really hard with him. He’s got a great profile – size, physicality, good pace –  and he’s comfortable on the ball.

“He’ll grab the headlines for the goal and, although that’s not what he’s in the team for, our centre-halves have chipped in and we need everyone to contribute.”

A half of few chances

Goodwin made two alterations to the side that played out a 3-3 thriller against Kilmarnock a week prior, with Jort van der Sande and Vicko Sevelj replacing David Babunski and Louis Moult. The latter missed out altogether with a knee injury.

Taylor attempts to open the scoring in acrobatic fashion. Image: SNS

It took just 48 seconds for the Buddies to threaten, with Richard Taylor clearing the crossbar with a spectacular bicycle kick.

United created their most presentable first-half opportunity when a deep delivery by Ferry was nodded across the box by Graham, finding an unmarked Adegboyega. With the goal gaping, he swung at fresh air.

Dundee United's Jort van der Sande, left, takes his leave prior to the interval.
Van der Sande, left, takes his leave prior to the interval. Image: SNS

Roland Idowu, having a very watchable battle with Ferry on the wing, fizzed a low shot narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s right-hand post, before van der Sande was replaced by Glenn Middleton prior to the interval.

“We started 3-5-2 but Stephen (Robinson) caught us on the hop (by playing 4-3-3),” explained Goodwin.

“Ninety per cent of the time, St Mirren have a back five. That’s what we prepared for, and we had to adapt during the game and sacrifice Jort to put pressure on their full-backs.

“That did quell that passage for St Mirren a lot.”

Wonderful Walton

A soporific second half was illuminated by Boyd-Munce, with the Irishman unleashing a ferocious effort from 30 yards. Bound for the top-corner, Walton’s fingertip save was sublime.

Toyosi Olusanya could only head the follow-up into the side-netting.

It was the first save of note in the game. After an hour.

Toyosi Olusanya skews his header wide following a sensational Jack Walton save
Olusanya skews his header wide following a sensational Walton save. Image: SNS

Olusanya, enduring an uncharacteristically quiet afternoon, then nodded over the bar from close-range as the hosts pushed for the opener. He would not add to his six goals for the season.

Adegboyega: Making amends

Adegboyega may have fluffed his lines in front of goal in the opening 45, but he made amends in style.

He showed the instincts of a veteran poacher to follow up on Docherty’s powerful shot from the edge of the box and, with Balcombe only able to parry, he headed into the net from six yards.

Dundee United's Emmanuel Adegboyega makes no mistake
Adegboyega makes no mistake. Image: SNS

St Mirren huffed and puffed as the clock ran down – a couple of efforts drifted off target –  but the stoic Terrors outfit stood firm and, in truth, never looked in danger of being breached.

Goodwin’s charges go into the international hiatus in fifth spot in the Premiership and still unbeaten in the league away from home. That includes victories at Hearts and in Paisley. Not too shabby.

Character, desire and heart

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton entered the fray and put in a superb shift
Glenn Middleton entered the fray and put in a superb shift. Image: SNS

The Tannadice gaffer added: “I don’t need to guess what the last game on the highlights will be – it’ll definitely be that one!

“It was very scrappy.

“But we took lot of learnings from last weekend’s 20 minutes after half-time (conceding three goals) when we didn’t do the basics well enough.

“A lot of the work was on team shape, being defensively solid and standing up to the challenge of what a difficult team will throw at you.

“The players deserve the credit. You can change the shape but you can’t put that character, desire and heart into the group. That has to come naturally.

Conversation