Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker’s attitude

Jim Goodwin insists the sound of Louis Moult rapping on his office door was music to his ears.

The experienced Dundee United forward scored a sweet drive in the Tangerines’ 2-1 defeat at Motherwell earlier this month, before candidly acknowledging that he felt “very miserable” due to his lack of starts this term.

He also revealed that he spoke to the Goodwin ahead of the showdown at Fir Park to plead for an opportunity to lead the line.

Moult’s first Premiership start of the season finally came at Rugby Park on Saturday and he grabbed his opportunity, bagging the opening goal and running himself into the ground before being replaced in stoppage time.

And Goodwin has lavished praise on Moult’s drive and persistence.

“You want that (knock on the door) when you are the manager – you don’t want anybody to be satisfied to be on the bench,” said the United gaffer.

“Louis has understood the situation and handled it professionally, as you would expect from a senior player. He backs himself and doesn’t lack confidence or self-belief. He believes he will score goals given the opportunity.

“Louis has always come off the bench for us in games he hasn’t started and carried a threat. He scored a brilliant goal against Motherwell and then again at the weekend. He has trained well and has shown a great attitude.”

Craig Sibbald: Unassuming but pivotal

Meanwhile, Goodwin lauded the influence of “unassuming” Craig Sibbald.

The combative midfielder fizzed home his first goal of the season against Killie, bringing the score back to 3-2 and kickstarting United’s dramatic comeback.

Sibbald was a driving force in the engine room throughout and turned in arguably his best performance of the campaign to date.

None of which surprises Goodwin.

“He did really well,” he continued. “Sibbs is very, very consistent. He has been a great servant to the club since he came here, was player of the year last season and has carried that on.

“Sibbs is very influential in and out of possession. He always gives you everything. Although a very unassuming and a quiet guy, he gives everything for the jersey.

“He played an important role in us getting a result at the weekend.”