Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker’s attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker’s attitude

Moult has grasped his opportunity in recent outings.

Dundee United's Louis Moult in disbelief after being booked against Killie
Louis Moult in disbelief after being booked against Killie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists the sound of Louis Moult rapping on his office door was music to his ears.

The experienced Dundee United forward scored a sweet drive in the Tangerines’ 2-1 defeat at Motherwell earlier this month, before candidly acknowledging that he felt “very miserable” due to his lack of starts this term.

He also revealed that he spoke to the Goodwin ahead of the showdown at Fir Park to plead for an opportunity to lead the line.

Moult’s first Premiership start of the season finally came at Rugby Park on Saturday and he grabbed his opportunity, bagging the opening goal and running himself into the ground before being replaced in stoppage time.

And Goodwin has lavished praise on Moult’s drive and persistence.

Dundee United's Louis Moult's celebration after scoring against Motherwell
Louis Moult’s muted celebration after scoring against former club Motherwell. Image: SNS

“You want that (knock on the door) when you are the manager – you don’t want anybody to be satisfied to be on the bench,” said the United gaffer.

“Louis has understood the situation and handled it professionally, as you would expect from a senior player. He backs himself and doesn’t lack confidence or self-belief. He believes he will score goals given the opportunity.

“Louis has always come off the bench for us in games he hasn’t started and carried a threat. He scored a brilliant goal against Motherwell and then again at the weekend. He has trained well and has shown a great attitude.”

Craig Sibbald: Unassuming but pivotal

Meanwhile, Goodwin lauded the influence of “unassuming” Craig Sibbald.

The combative midfielder fizzed home his first goal of the season against Killie, bringing the score back to 3-2 and kickstarting United’s dramatic comeback.

Sibbald was a driving force in the engine room throughout and turned in arguably his best performance of the campaign to date.

None of which surprises Goodwin.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“He did really well,” he continued. “Sibbs is very, very consistent. He has been a great servant to the club since he came here, was player of the year last season and has carried that on.

“Sibbs is very influential in and out of possession. He always gives you everything. Although a very unassuming and a quiet guy, he gives everything for the jersey.

“He played an important role in us getting a result at the weekend.”

More from Dundee United

Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside…
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Dundee United suffer Kristijan Trapanovski injury blow as Jim Goodwin opens up on 'very…
Scott Allison settles into his new surroundings at Dundee United
Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director
Miller Thomson, left, takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters.
Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim…
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson skips past Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee United boss hails 'man enough' Luca Stephenson's dream response to Premier Sports Cup…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (L) fouls Dundee United's Luca Stephenson, resulting in a penalty for the Tangerines at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United's favour at…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Why thrilling Dundee United finale was 'bittersweet' for penalty hero Ross Graham
Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
5 Dundee United talking points: Key Tangerines stat shows progress as bold Tam Courts…
Ross Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty
Ross Graham 'courage' hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: 'We never give…
3

Conversation