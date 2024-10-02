St Johnstone players always made life tough for Simo Valakari – now he wants that identity back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone players always made life tough for Simo Valakari – now he wants that identity back

The new Perth boss faced Saints as a Motherwell midfielder a quarter of a century ago.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone unveil new head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone unveil new head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

It’s nearly 25 years since Simo Valakari last stepped on to the McDiarmid Park pitch but the memories of facing Paul Sturrock’s and Sandy Clark’s St Johnstone teams are still strong.

The fact the new Perth boss failed to win in Perth as a Motherwell player tells its own story about the quality and character in those Saints sides.

Valakari recalls how tough life was made for him by the likes of Nick Dasovic, Attila Sekerlioglu and Paul Kane as a young player in the early stages of his professional career.

And he wants the team he’s about to take charge of to make it equally as hard for opponents to take points off them in 2024.

“It’s as I remember,” said Valakari. “A big field.

“It was never ever easy to come here when I was a player.

“It was always a good match against St Johnstone.

Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“Those players, you know, they always kept you on your toes.

“They would put their shoulder into you, that sort of thing. They made it horrible to play against.

“Players are different now. Football is different.

“But that’s what we should have in our team.

“We play against Rangers next and they should know that they are in for a hell of a game from a St Johnstone team.

“We won’t always win and it won’t always be as beautiful as we want it. But we can always make sure we are difficult to play against.”

Short and long-term aspirations

Valakari believes his extensive experience as a head coach will equip him well for the short-term task of improving results and the long-term goal of creating a club with an identity supporters can be proud of.

“In Norway, I went to Tromso,” he recalled. “It was halfway through the season, so less games left, and we survived.

“That was the first thing we needed to do.

“I was head coach at a Finnish club for years.

“The owner was very ambitious. We started the in second division, and our goal was to take the team to Europe, win the championship.

“We did first year promotion, second year runner-up and third year championship. Then the fourth year we won the cup.

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“So I have helped build a club and been in a position where it’s ‘now we need to get the results’.

“The key is to get the players believing that we can do it, get the players believing that we are a team and clarifying, simplifying some things, what we do on the field.

“When I say simplifying I don’t mean booting the ball up the pitch. It’s about knowing where our players are when we have a ball, what are the triggers when we start pressing and defending.

“Roles have to be clear.”

He added: “In football, people have a short memory. So it doesn’t matter how we feel now. We need to feel the same after a number of games.

“Yes, we have a plan where we want to take the club.

“But the best way to stick fuel in the processes is to win football matches.

“One of the reasons I love the Scottish fans is that they let you know if things aren’t going well. There are no excuses not to win football matches.”

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

Owner, Adam Webb had plenty of questions for Valakari during their talks after Craig Levein was sacked, as you would expect.

But the 51-year-old also sought answers.

“The biggest question I asked was: ‘Are they here for long term and building the club?’

“The owners want to make this club better, and that’s very important for me.

“I could have stayed where I was or taken other jobs. But there was not the spark that I felt with this one.

“I can come here and change things, build the club up, leave my own mark.

“We have a history, and we are not ground zero but it is a fresh start under new owners.

“We have a chance to say: ‘These are our values of the club, this is our culture’, things like that.”

Conversation