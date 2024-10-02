Simo Valakari and St Johnstone: New manager’s playing history against Perth club with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari and St Johnstone: New manager’s playing history against Perth club with Motherwell

Valakari was on the pitch for a McDiarmid Park magic moment.

Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari is no stranger to Scottish football.

His playing knowledge of the game north of the border from a three-and-a-half season spell with Motherwell before he moved to Derby County should help him as he takes over from Craig Levein.

Valakari has also played against Saints several times.

Courier Sport looks back on his involvement with Motherwell in fixtures with the club the 51-year-old is now taking charge of.

A dozen encounters

Valakari, a classy midfielder who was a Fir Park fans’ favourite, faced Saints 12 times in total.

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

All but one of those (a Scottish Cup tie won by Saints) was in the top flight – the 1997/98, 1998/99 and 199/2000 seasons.

His overall record was four wins, five defeats and three draws.

Perth drought

Valakari never won at McDiarmid Park.

There were two wins and two draws for Saints when he was in the Motherwell side.

Magic moment

There is one match (and one goal) that will probably stand-out when Valakari recalls his trips to Perth.

Saints fans who were there certainly haven’t forgotten it.

On October 12, 1998, Billy Davies managed Motherwell for the first time.

Saints won 5-0, with Miguel Simao tormenting the visitors’ defence.

The Portugese forward scored once, as did Alan Kernaghan and Darren Dods, with George O’Boyle claiming a double.

The undoubted highlight was the Northern Irishman lobbing Motherwell goalkeeper, Stevie Woods from just outside the centre-circle.

The footage of the goal isn’t sharp enough to identify a culprit – but hopefully it wasn’t Valakari guilty of the misplaced pass in the build-up!

It was (still is) one of the best goals ever scored at McDiarmid.

Three days earlier Valakari had been part of a Finland team that beat Turkey 3-1 in Istanbul.

Familiar face

Valakari will recognise at least one person at McDiarmid.

Roddy Grant, a Saints director who was involved in the recruitment process to find Levein’s replacement, was an opponent in the Finn’s first game against the Perth side on August 17, 1997.

Roddy Grant in action for St. Johnstone.
Roddy Grant in action for St. Johnstone. Image: SNS.

No doubt it won’t take Grant long to mention it, as he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 St Johnstone victory at Fir Park!

