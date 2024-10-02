Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family

Former HGV driver Paul Stewart targeted children as young as 11 months old over a three-year period at an address in Arbroath.

By Ciaran Shanks
Former HGV driver Paul Stewart targeted children as young as 11 months old over a three-year period at an address in Arbroath.

A dangerous predator infiltrated an Angus family before sexually abusing three children and sharing images of them with other paedophiles on the dark web.

Paul Stewart, 45, targeted children as young as 11 months old over a three-year period at an address in Arbroath.

A court heard how Stewart was described as “great with kids” and “confident” as he deliberately became involved “for nefarious purposes” with women who had children.

The former HGV driver is now facing a lengthy jail term and is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to nine charges.

Stewart bowed his head throughout proceedings at Dundee Sheriff Court, while relatives of the child victims wept as a harrowing narrative of facts was read aloud.

His crimes came to light in 2023 after police received intelligence he was storing indecent images of children on his phone – a device still held by police with a “wider investigation” ongoing.

Shared sick files

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson revealed how analysis of the phone uncovered sexual images Stewart took of a child aged between eight and nine.

She told the court: “At 2.13am on July 4 2021, two category C images of the child were taken by the accused.

“She can be seen to be sleeping in bed with a pyjama top on and shorts.

“Within a few minutes, a further eight images were taken showing close ups of her genital area.”

Stewart can be seen in some of the images, which were sent to three email addresses.

The creep took images and videos of another child of a similar age being sexually assaulted.

Stewart filmed himself for around a minute as he performed a sex act on a sleeping child. A file including the words “pre-rape” was sent to an email address with the video.

The court heard Stewart would use the private browsing software TOR to share files and contact other paedophiles.

A third child, aged less than a year at the time, was featured in an indecent image created by Stewart in July 2021.

He took other images and videos of her being sexually assaulted when she was almost three.

In total, 367 images and 22 videos of the three children being abused were uncovered.

116 images were at the highest level of depravity, along with nine Category A videos.

Contact with children

Shameless Stewart moved to Wick after being granted bail in August 2023, where he later moved in with a woman and her children.

He was subject to stringent bail conditions restricting unsupervised access to children.

Ms Wilkinson said the woman became aware of the allegations against Stewart, who admitted he was on bail but told her he clicked on a dark web link that contained indecent images.

“The witness sought guidance from police who were unable to disclose the exact nature of the allegations.

“The witness read the bail order and satisfied herself that all was above board – she was unaware of the nature of the offending.

“The only information she had to go off of was the description the accused gave her.”

Stewart would have regular unsupervised contact with children between December 2023 until he was remanded in custody on May 16 this year.

Sentencing deferred

Due to the gravity of the offences, prosecutors hope to have the predator placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Stewart, remanded in custody at HMP Perth, pled guilty to charges of sexually assaulting, taking and distributing indecent images of children between October 2020 and June 2023, as well as breaching bail.

Sentence was deferred until November by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who placed Stewart on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Shamshad Adams
Court clerk from Fife abused job to fraudulently cut ex from $265k Florida house…
Stewart pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Tuesday court round-up — When a trip to Asda is just too tempting
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Scottish justice system 'institutionally racist' family's lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…
Dariusz Niklewicz
Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender