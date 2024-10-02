Fife carer warned after leaving service user alone for nine hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife carer warned after leaving service user alone for nine hours

Keiron Hay also failed to lock away medication.

By Andrew Robson
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

A Fife carer who left a service user alone for nine hours after leaving their shift early has been warned.

Keiron Hay departed prematurely while employed as a support practitioner by Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited in January 2023.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Hay caused the service user – named in the report as AA – distress as a result.

Hay has been handed a 12-month warning after an investigation by the care watchdog.

Fife carer caused service user distress by leaving shift early

The SSSC found that while delivering one-to-one care during a 24-hour shift, Hay “withdrew support” after AA’s behaviour escalated.

Instead of contacting the on-call service – as is procedure outside office hours – he attempted to call a senior support worker and a manager.

Neither were working and, as a result, the care user was left on his own for around nine hours.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: Supplied

He was noted to be “anxious” when support arrived for him.

Additionally, as well as leaving AA unattended, Hay was found to have left his medication unlocked.

While it was noted that while AA was unlikely to take more than the required amount of medication this was still a breach of procedure.

‘Public protection concerns’ over Fife carer’s behaviour

The report added: “Your behaviour fell below the standards expected of a social service
worker.

“Any repetition of the same or similar behaviour would raise public protection and public interest concerns and therefore there is a requirement to reaffirm the standards of professional conduct by imposing a warning on your registration.”

However, Hay was said to have previous good history and cooperated with the SSSC investigation.

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited has been contacted for comment.

Conversation