Simo Valakari reveals where he will make a difference at St Johnstone as new manager talks up ‘huge potential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reveals where he will make a difference at St Johnstone as new manager talks up ‘huge potential’

The new Saints manager is a hands-on coach.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

Simo Valakari will make his mark on the training ground, the new St Johnstone manager has vowed.

In his first interview with Saints TV, the Finn touched on a few topics, including his early McDiarmid Park priorities.

“I can’t wait to start working now,” said Valakari who was lured to Perth from his previous job with Riga in the Latvian top flight.

“We can say nice words but the difference will be made on the training field.

“Once we are on the training ground I will start to know more about the players, they will start knowing more about me, and I will start knowing more about my staff.

“It’s our job – our players and our staff – to light the fans’ fire first.

“They need to see us give everything that we have for this club.

“Then they will be there for us when things are maybe not going well and we need them to create an atmosphere.”

Character

Saints are on a poor run of form in the Premiership but Valakari insisted that he can “see potential” in the squad he studied before speaking to the American owners.

“It’s funny how football works,” he said.

“At the start of the season there were a couple of close calls and we didn’t get results then suddenly everybody looks worse than they actually are.

“We start from day one building our own way of doing things.

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

“What I’ve learned from my coaching career is you look for characters.

“You don’t need to be the player who shouts the most – you can show it by doing the right things for the team.

“When we play well as a team every individual player looks better.

“I can’t do this alone, our sporting director can’t do this alone, our owner can’t do this alone, no player can do this alone. We need to do it all together.”

Reflecting on the last week, Valakari added: “It was a very interesting process.

“At a club the size of St Johnstone, when they are looking for a head coach there will be a lot of names but I got very interested in how the owners painted a picture of how we can take our club forward.

“My job at that point was to check our players and watch our games.

“Yes, yes the results aren’t even close to what we all want to have but I saw very good footballers in those matches, players with a huge potential.

“So I got very excited.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari and St Johnstone: New manager's playing history against Perth club with Motherwell
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari vows to 'create something special' at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal…
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss as likely backroom team…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Inside St Johnstone manager target's philosophy, crisis management and approach to youth
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith says new era will be a 'clean slate' but…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari CONFIRMS St Johnstone approach as Riga boss closes in on Perth job
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari new St Johnstone manager frontrunner after Tiernan Lynch talks break down
St Johnstone's Graham Carey shows his dejection.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Chasing shadows and chasing a new manager

Conversation