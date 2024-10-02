Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards

Soft fruit co-operative Angus Growers was among those honoured at the Helping It Happen Awards on Wednesday night.

A total of 11 outstanding businesses, innovative partnerships and “visionary” people from across rural Scotland were celebrated at the glitzy event.

The ceremony was held in Edinburgh and organised by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE).

It recognised exceptional contributions to the rural economy, employment, education, wildlife conservation, community wellbeing and “critical” environmental stewardship.

Who are Angus Growers?

Arbroath-based Angus Growers comprises 16 soft fruit producers, mainly from Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

The umbrella group is a marketing vehicle for strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. It specialises in producing fresh fruit for major UK supermarkets, as well as many independent retailers, restaurants, and food and drink manufacturers.

It received Helping It Happen’s coveted innovation in farming award, recognising “outstanding work in sustainability, production, packing and responsible farming”.

According to SLE, sustainability efforts at Angus Growers have led to a substantial fall in the carbon footprint of its members.

Island farming partnership also among winners at Helping It Happen Awards

Last night’s rural property award went to the Glengorm Farming Partnership, led by Tom Nelson, which has helped to deliver much-needed affordable housing on Mull.

There were also judges’ commendations for voluntary group Sustainable Kirriemuir and Arbroath-based Tik-Tok star Josh Donaldson, aka The Litter Picker, whose commitment to collecting rubbish in Scotland’s forests has become a full-time job.

‘Unsung heroes’

Now in their eighth year, the Helping It Happen Awards showcase innovative approaches to rural development, environmental conservation and community projects.

SLE chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “The inspiring Helping It Happen awards publicly recognise the often unsung heroes in rural Scotland. They beautifully showcase real-life examples of impactful climate action, engaging outdoor education, innovation in business and farming and commendable efforts to promote affordable rural housing.

“These dedicated individuals and organisations play a crucial role in sustaining our thriving rural communities and inspiring others to follow their lead. The awards ceremony was a great night of celebration and we congratulate all the winners and nominees for their much deserved recognition.”

Claudia Rowse, deputy director of green economy for awards sponsor NatureScot, said: “The high standard of entries makes me feel positive about the future of rural Scotland.”