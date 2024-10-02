Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards

The Arbroath-based soft fruit co-operative scooped the innovation gong at the glitzy event in Edinburgh.

By Keith Findlay
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Soft fruit co-operative Angus Growers was among those honoured at the Helping It Happen Awards on Wednesday night.

A total of 11 outstanding businesses, innovative partnerships and “visionary” people from across rural Scotland were celebrated at the glitzy event.

The ceremony was held in Edinburgh and organised by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE).

It recognised exceptional contributions to the rural economy, employment, education, wildlife conservation, community wellbeing and “critical” environmental stewardship.

Who are Angus Growers?

Arbroath-based Angus Growers comprises 16 soft fruit producers, mainly from Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

The umbrella group is a marketing vehicle for strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. It specialises in producing fresh fruit for major UK supermarkets, as well as many independent retailers, restaurants, and food and drink manufacturers.

It received Helping It Happen’s coveted innovation in farming award, recognising “outstanding work in sustainability, production, packing and responsible farming”.

According to SLE, sustainability efforts at Angus Growers have led to a substantial fall in the carbon footprint of its members.

Island farming partnership also among winners at Helping It Happen Awards

Last night’s rural property award went to the Glengorm Farming Partnership, led by Tom Nelson, which has helped to deliver much-needed affordable housing on Mull.

There were also judges’ commendations for voluntary group Sustainable Kirriemuir and Arbroath-based Tik-Tok star Josh Donaldson, aka The Litter Picker, whose commitment to collecting rubbish in Scotland’s forests has become a full-time job.

‘Unsung heroes’

Now in their eighth year, the Helping It Happen Awards showcase innovative approaches to rural development, environmental conservation and community projects.

SLE chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “The inspiring Helping It Happen awards publicly recognise the often unsung heroes in rural Scotland. They beautifully showcase real-life examples of impactful climate action, engaging outdoor education, innovation in business and farming and commendable efforts to promote affordable rural housing.

Sarah Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates.
Sarah Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

“These dedicated individuals and organisations play a crucial role in sustaining our thriving rural communities and inspiring others to follow their lead. The awards ceremony was a great night of celebration and we congratulate all the winners and nominees for their much deserved recognition.”

Claudia Rowse, deputy director of green economy for awards sponsor NatureScot, said: “The high standard of entries makes me feel positive about the future of rural Scotland.”

