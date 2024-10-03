Fife mums call for action as 14 children denied places at ‘oversubscribed’ Lundin Links nursery

A group of Fife mums have launched a campaign after 14 children were denied places at their local nursery.

The Largo and Lundin Links youngsters are forced to travel elsewhere due to a lack of provision at nearby Lundin Mill Primary School Nursery.

Parents say most of the places there are taken up by children from outwith the area.

And they are now calling for more provision to allow local youngsters to attend.

One mum Helen Ross says: “Being able to walk to nursery, integrate with local children at an early age and smoothly transition into P1 with their peers is a vital component of early childhood education.

“These community bonds enhance a child’s sense of belonging.

“But they also contribute to their personal, social and emotional development.”

‘Not an attempt to stop other children attending Lundin Links nursery’

Helen and other mums met with Fife Council education bosses this week to discuss the issue.

However, they say they are no further forward.

And they have now launched a petition to gather support.

The local authority says it does its best to ensure families get their first choice of nursery.

But demand often outstrips supply.

However, Helen adds: “We urge Fife Council to take our concerns into immediate consideration and revise the current admissions policy at Lundin Mill Nursery.”

The parents are backed by Levenmouth Lib Dem councillor Eugene Clarke.

He says: “This is not an attempt to stop other children attending Lundin Mill Primary School Nursery.

“It is a request for more places to be made available for local children.”

Council unable to provide first choice for every child

Families have a right to choose their child’s nursery setting.

And this means not all children attend a nursery within a particular school, even if they live in the catchment area.

However, education head Shelagh McLean says: “Each year, much as we would love to, we are unable to provide a nursery place for every child in their first choice setting.

“We understand this means a number of parents will be disappointed.”

“This session Lundin Links Primary School Nursery was oversubscribed, with not enough spaces available for all the children applying.”