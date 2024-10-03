Jealous Dundee abuser punched and spat on partner in years of torment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jealous Dundee abuser punched and spat on partner in years of torment

Owen Neave repeatedly attacked the woman at an address in Dundee between 2019 and 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks
Owen Neave
Owen Neave. Image: Facebook

A controlling abuser has admitted spitting on his partner’s face and leaving her bruised and swollen during four years of terror in Dundee.

Owen Neave would repeatedly attack the woman – often in front of children – at an address in the city between 2019 and 2023.

The thug is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards his victim.

It was revealed how paranoid Neave would routinely grab the woman’s phone, demand to know who she was in contact with and accuse her of being unfaithful.

Terrifying head-punch assault

Neave, 30, entered into a relationship with the woman in 2011 when they were in their mid-teens, the court heard.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer revealed how the victim’s sister believed she was “lost and isolated” when she was with Neave, adding her mental health has been “severely” impacted.

Owen Neave
Owen Neave. Image: Facebook

Ms Farmer said: “He would regularly grab her phone from her to check who she had been communicating with due to being jealous and paranoid that she was being unfaithful.

“On one occasion, she was asleep in the bedroom and woke up to find him repeatedly punching her on the head.

“She immediately ran out of the house to a friend’s house but her friend was not home.

“By the time she returned to the home, Neave was no longer present and she moved in with her sister for a short period.

“As a consequence of this, she sustained severe bruising and swelling over the side of her face.”

Spat in face

Neave would routinely shout, swear and make derogatory remarks towards the woman, who said there were days where she “couldn’t get out of bed” due to the mental abuse at Neave’s hands.

The court heard Neave stood in front of the woman and held her down using both hands pressed against the back of her head.

Ms Farmer added: “During altercations between them, he would spit on her, either making contact with her face or the back of her head.

“He kicked her on the body causing large areas of bruising to her legs.”

In February 2023, Neave used one hand to choke the woman for around 10 seconds before she broke free after nipping him.

She sustained a bruise on her neck and arm as a result.

Neave, of Quarry Knowe, pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between April 1 2019 and March 4 2023 at an address in Dundee.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until November for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

