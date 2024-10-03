Jealous Dundee abuser punched and spat on partner in years of torment

A controlling abuser has admitted spitting on his partner’s face and leaving her bruised and swollen during four years of terror in Dundee.

Owen Neave would repeatedly attack the woman – often in front of children – at an address in the city between 2019 and 2023.

The thug is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards his victim.

It was revealed how paranoid Neave would routinely grab the woman’s phone, demand to know who she was in contact with and accuse her of being unfaithful.

Terrifying head-punch assault

Neave, 30, entered into a relationship with the woman in 2011 when they were in their mid-teens, the court heard.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer revealed how the victim’s sister believed she was “lost and isolated” when she was with Neave, adding her mental health has been “severely” impacted.

Ms Farmer said: “He would regularly grab her phone from her to check who she had been communicating with due to being jealous and paranoid that she was being unfaithful.

“On one occasion, she was asleep in the bedroom and woke up to find him repeatedly punching her on the head.

“She immediately ran out of the house to a friend’s house but her friend was not home.

“By the time she returned to the home, Neave was no longer present and she moved in with her sister for a short period.

“As a consequence of this, she sustained severe bruising and swelling over the side of her face.”

Spat in face

Neave would routinely shout, swear and make derogatory remarks towards the woman, who said there were days where she “couldn’t get out of bed” due to the mental abuse at Neave’s hands.

The court heard Neave stood in front of the woman and held her down using both hands pressed against the back of her head.

Ms Farmer added: “During altercations between them, he would spit on her, either making contact with her face or the back of her head.

“He kicked her on the body causing large areas of bruising to her legs.”

In February 2023, Neave used one hand to choke the woman for around 10 seconds before she broke free after nipping him.

She sustained a bruise on her neck and arm as a result.

Neave, of Quarry Knowe, pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between April 1 2019 and March 4 2023 at an address in Dundee.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until November for a social work report to be prepared.

