5 Dundee United talking points: Key Tangerines stat shows progress as bold Tam Courts prediction looms into focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Key Tangerines stat shows progress as bold Tam Courts prediction looms into focus

From Ross Graham's leadership qualities to Jim Goodwin's quadruple subs, Courier Sport analyses the action from United's 3-3 draw at Kilmarnock.

Dundee United delight after Ross Graham's leveller
Dundee United delight after Graham's leveller. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Graham’s nerveless 99th-minute penalty kick secured a share of the spoils for Dundee United following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock.

The Tangerines were in control of the contest at the interval, with Louis Moult giving Jim Goodwin’s charges a deserved lead.

However, United collapsed for a spell after the break, allowing David Watson to bag a brace and Marley Watkins to head home a third. Killie were seemingly on their way to a maiden Premiership victory of the campaign.

But Craig Sibbald halved arrears from distance following an assist from VAR, before Graham slotted home the dramatic leveller after Luca Stephenson was felled by Fraser Murray.

United remain in fifth spot as a solid start to the season continues.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the action.

Two up top assessed

It was the question du jour ahead of United’s trip to Rugby Park.

Would Goodwin go with two up front?

Pairing Sam Dalby and Moult has proved an effective in-game tweak in several contests this season, with the latter rippling the net in the recent 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Motherwell.

They have a nascent understanding.

So much so that there was an increasing clamour for Goodwin to field a 3-5-2 from the start rather than the 3-4-3 shape that has left Jort van der Sande rather isolated.

The United boss made the crowd-pleasing alteration – a decision perhaps rendered easier by the absence of winger Kristijan Trapanovski due to a hamstring strain – and it proved effective, particularly during an impressive first half.

Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Moult notched his second goal in as many matches. Image: SNS

A ferocious competitor, Dalby used his physicality to get United up the pitch, holding possession and bringing Moult and David Babunski into the game. That trio tormented Killie at times.

And Moult took full advantage of his first Premiership start of the season, firing home his second goal in as many games.

The efficacy of the front two faded after the break as Kilmarnock took control of the game for the first portion of the second period. Nevertheless, there were signs of real promise.

United’s cross to bear

Kilmarnock’s threat is no secret.

Matty Kennedy and Danny Armstrong are tricky, direct wide men who possess great deliveries. Defending crosses, whether from set-pieces or open play, was always going to be the most crucial element of United’s afternoon.

And they did it relatively well in the first period, with Declan Gallagher shackling Kyle Vassell and Graham winning numerous aerial challenges.

However, the Tangerines totally lost control of the game during a wild 20-minute spell after the break.

Kilmarnock's David Watson converts a super volley
David Watson converts a super volley. Image: SNS

They were seemingly spooked by Killie’s switch to a 3-5-2 and, in particular, the introduction of Watson, who drove from midfield and picked up clever spaces between the lines in a manner none of McInnes’ men did prior to the interval.

All three Kilmarnock goals came from deliveries into the box.

Watson’s double came from no-one getting close enough to the respective crossers – Armstrong and Kennedy – while Watkins headed into an empty net after a completely unmarked Robbie Deas hit the bar from a Kennedy free-kick.

For a period, the aggression and organisation with which United have defended their territory for most of this season was absent.

It could have cost them the match.

Key quadruple substitution

When Goodwin called his replacements back from their warm-up on the 72-minute mark, it received ironic cheers from a portion of the increasingly irked Arabs behind Kieran O’Hara’s goal.

Such was their desire to see changes earlier.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin makes his key quadruple substitution
Jim Goodwin makes his key quadruple substitution. Image: SNS

However, the Tannadice gaffer was vindicated, given the nature of his alterations. He went all-out, with a switch to 4-2-4 and the introduction of van der Sande, Miller Thomson, Glenn Middleton and Vicko Sevelj.

Had Goodwin done so earlier – before Killie had punched themselves out and seemingly settled for their two-goal margin – then the visitors could have been picked off with ease on the break.

As it was, United battered Killie for the final 15 minutes. Sevelj, Thomson, Moult and Adegboyega all tested O’Hara, with the excellent Sibbald ultimately bringing the Tangerines back into the game with a skipping drive from distance.

The finale was frantic but, over the piece, United more than merited their point.

A leader emerges

“Ross was – and still is – someone I see as a potential Dundee United captain.”

Those were the words of former United boss Tam Courts, the man who gave Graham his Tangerines’ debut in 2022, back in June.

And it is clear to see a leader emerging.

Now with 71 senior appearances for United under his belt, he is no fresh-faced academy graduate scrapping for minutes – he is a mainstay of a Premiership rearguard. And he knows it.

Cool Ross Graham finds the corner for Dundee United
Cool Graham finds the corner. Image: SNS

When Craig Napier pointed to the spot, Graham immediately shot his arm in the air to take responsibility, before grabbing the ball. There weren’t many keen to fight him for the duty.

Whether taking long throws, stepping up for nerve-shredding spot-kicks, battling to defend his own box or popping up with goals in the other, Graham is starting to exert his influence throughout games.

One suspects Courts could be proved absolutely correct in the fullness of time.

Peppering the goal

While they didn’t manage to escape Ayrshire with all three points, United did answer plenty of questions.

Can they start games better? Can they be more front-foot and take the handbrake off? Yes, and yes.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears. Image: SNS

By the time Moult opened the scoring at Rugby Park, Stephenson had already passed up a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock following a wonderful through-ball by Adegboyega.

It was a positive, energetic opening.

Over the course of the game, United racked up 19 shots – with a respectable eight on target. Prior to Saturday, their season high was 15 shots on the opening day of the Premiership campaign against Dundee. Progress.

More from Dundee United

Ross Graham roars with delight after his calm penalty
Ross Graham 'courage' hailed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin declares: 'We never give…
Dundee United's Ross Docherty gives out instructions
Ross Docherty never doubted Premiership ability as Dundee United skipper outlines what must improve…
Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
JIM SPENCE: Don’t blame commentator for Premier Sports debacle at Motherwell v Dundee United
(L to R) Jon Daly, Garry Kenneth and Craig Conway, pictured celebrating after knocking out Rangers on their way to 2010 Scottish Cup glory, will all appear for United's masters team. Image: SNS
Dundee United side revealed for Scottish Masters tournament as BBC sign up for live…
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Dundee United: Huge selection calls, danger…
Jim Goodwin is adamant he will need all of his senior group over the course of a gruelling season
Jim Goodwin in firm Dundee United loan exits stance as Ryan Strain passes major…
Jim Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park
Are Dundee United sluggish starters? 'It hasn’t been by design'
2
Kyle Vassell celebrates as Dundee United head for the Championship
From 'Asghar Out' to relegation reality: How Dundee United v Kilmarnock clashes defined Tangerines’…
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton continues to graft in a bid to earn his big opportunity
EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton opens up on lack of Dundee United action as determined winger…
'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has 'something to think about' after Dundee United substitutes impact

Conversation