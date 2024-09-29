4 Dundee talking points from Aberdeen defeat – encouraging signs overshadowed by costly mistakes on day football was put into perspective

Dundee’s unbeaten home record tumbled as Aberdeen recorded their sixth straight Premiership victory.

The 2-1 scoreline, however, did not tell the full story of an eventful day at Dens Park.

Three goals came in the first half but agonisingly none followed in the second despite Dundee’s best efforts.

The defeat leaves the Dark Blues in the bottom half of the table with just one win from their opening six league matches.

There were things to be encouraged by in the performance but the same old problems proving costly.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action from Dens Park.

Fab Cab

To say the morning’s news was a shock would be an understatement.

Fans favourite Fabian Caballero passed away aged just 46.

Tributes poured in for a much-loved former player pre-match.

And both sets of fans at Dens Park deserve credit for the emotional minute’s applause ahead of kick off.

The roar as it came to an end was deafening as songs about Caballero rang out from the home end.

Mistakes

Everyone at Dundee desperately wanted to grab that win as tribute for a departed hero.

However, defensive lapses reared their heads once more and it proved costly yet again.

It’s been a running theme in the Premiership this season, too many goals conceded and far too many of them avoidable.

After a fairly quiet start to the game a hopeful ball played forward should have been dealt with by Billy Koumetio. Maybe it was too easy for the big defender and his concentration slipped.

Rather than put it out, he tried to pass to a team-mate but messed it up and there was no catching the speedy Topi Keskinen who set up Kevin Nisbet for the opening goal.

The second saw Dundee cut open. But again it was preventable.

Mo Sylla had the ball but went over under little challenge and no free-kick was coming.

Koumetio had moved forward while Sylla had the ball but when possession was given up, he was caught out of position.

That left Clark Robertson as one defender against two attackers and Keskinen made the most of the situation, though McCracken could well have done better as well.

Errors compounding errors and a big old mountain to climb.

The timing of Simon Murray’s penalty – his first goal at Dens Park, by the way – set up a barnstormer of a second half.

However, despite dominating as it became almost attack v defence they could not pick a way through the Dons backline.

That’s now three defeats on the spin, five games without victory and now five times in six games where two goals have been conceded.

Improvements are needed.

Debuts

There were encouraging signs in places, however.

Clark Robertson was something of a surprise starter after a lengthy injury had delayed his Dundee debut.

Having only 45 minutes of reserve football under his belt, this was a big ask for the defender.

But he showed his experience throughout and brought authority in defence.

Early on a fierce tackle stopped Kiskanen before a wild one followed a few minutes later, one he was lucky to miss the man with.

He was organising, telling his team-mates to push up and taking responsibility at the back.

There is plenty of work to be done to plug this leaky defence but Robertson’s debut was a one to build on and that’s a big boost for the Dee.

Scott Fraser also made his bow, coming on with just under 15 minutes left as Dundee chased an equaliser.

A little rusty with some touches, the midfielder did sweep in a quality cross for Koumetio in the closing moments only for the Frenchman to head over.

Fraser came on in the deeper midfield slot, playing behind Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Very early days for him but he’s another with authority and was clearly bossing team-mates around.

That’s two very experienced players helping a youthful side.

Good early signs.

Mo Sylla

The big worry coming after the game was the news Mo Sylla had “taken a turn” at half-time, as manager Tony Docherty put it.

The Frenchman needed help from paramedics with Dundee players taken out of the dressing-room as Sylla received treatment.

And the restart was delayed as Sylla was attended to.

Early signs were positive, though, and the midfielder was responsive before going to Ninewells to be assessed.

The 30-year-old was kept in hospital overnight.

A defeat in a football match is quickly put into perspective on a day when one former player lost his life and a current one collapses mid-game.

Let’s hope the Derry Vieira is back doing what he does best quickly.