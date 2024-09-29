4 Dundee talking points from Aberdeen defeat – encouraging signs overshadowed by costly mistakes on day football was put into perspective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Aberdeen defeat – encouraging signs overshadowed by costly mistakes on day football was put into perspective

The Dark Blues were defeated 2-1 at home to the Dons as they said farewell to a fan's favourite.

Dundee players lead the minute's applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee players lead the minute's applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s unbeaten home record tumbled as Aberdeen recorded their sixth straight Premiership victory.

The 2-1 scoreline, however, did not tell the full story of an eventful day at Dens Park.

Three goals came in the first half but agonisingly none followed in the second despite Dundee’s best efforts.

The defeat leaves the Dark Blues in the bottom half of the table with just one win from their opening six league matches.

There were things to be encouraged by in the performance but the same old problems proving costly.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action from Dens Park.

Fab Cab

Fabian Caballero
Fabian Caballero returned to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr’s testimonial last year. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

To say the morning’s news was a shock would be an understatement.

Fans favourite Fabian Caballero passed away aged just 46.

Tributes poured in for a much-loved former player pre-match.

And both sets of fans at Dens Park deserve credit for the emotional minute’s applause ahead of kick off.

The roar as it came to an end was deafening as songs about Caballero rang out from the home end.

Dundee fans pay tribute to Fabian Caballero. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans pay tribute to Fabian Caballero. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Mistakes

Everyone at Dundee desperately wanted to grab that win as tribute for a departed hero.

However, defensive lapses reared their heads once more and it proved costly yet again.

It’s been a running theme in the Premiership this season, too many goals conceded and far too many of them avoidable.

After a fairly quiet start to the game a hopeful ball played forward should have been dealt with by Billy Koumetio. Maybe it was too easy for the big defender and his concentration slipped.

Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Rather than put it out, he tried to pass to a team-mate but messed it up and there was no catching the speedy Topi Keskinen who set up Kevin Nisbet for the opening goal.

The second saw Dundee cut open. But again it was preventable.

Mo Sylla had the ball but went over under little challenge and no free-kick was coming.

Koumetio had moved forward while Sylla had the ball but when possession was given up, he was caught out of position.

That left Clark Robertson as one defender against two attackers and Keskinen made the most of the situation, though McCracken could well have done better as well.

Errors compounding errors and a big old mountain to climb.

Mo Sylla goes down in midfield but no foul given before Aberdeen go 2-0 up. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Mo Sylla goes down in midfield but no foul given before Aberdeen go 2-0 up. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The timing of Simon Murray’s penalty – his first goal at Dens Park, by the way – set up a barnstormer of a second half.

However, despite dominating as it became almost attack v defence they could not pick a way through the Dons backline.

That’s now three defeats on the spin, five games without victory and now five times in six games where two goals have been conceded.

Improvements are needed.

Debuts

There were encouraging signs in places, however.

Clark Robertson was something of a surprise starter after a lengthy injury had delayed his Dundee debut.

Having only 45 minutes of reserve football under his belt, this was a big ask for the defender.

Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Clark Robertson stops Tipo Keskinen early on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

But he showed his experience throughout and brought authority in defence.

Early on a fierce tackle stopped Kiskanen before a wild one followed a few minutes later, one he was lucky to miss the man with.

He was organising, telling his team-mates to push up and taking responsibility at the back.

There is plenty of work to be done to plug this leaky defence but Robertson’s debut was a one to build on and that’s a big boost for the Dee.

Scott Fraser also made his bow, coming on with just under 15 minutes left as Dundee chased an equaliser.

Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain's armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS
Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain’s armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS

A little rusty with some touches, the midfielder did sweep in a quality cross for Koumetio in the closing moments only for the Frenchman to head over.

Fraser came on in the deeper midfield slot, playing behind Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Very early days for him but he’s another with authority and was clearly bossing team-mates around.

That’s two very experienced players helping a youthful side.

Good early signs.

Mo Sylla

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The big worry coming after the game was the news Mo Sylla had “taken a turn” at half-time, as manager Tony Docherty put it.

The Frenchman needed help from paramedics with Dundee players taken out of the dressing-room as Sylla received treatment.

And the restart was delayed as Sylla was attended to.

Early signs were positive, though, and the midfielder was responsive before going to Ninewells to be assessed.

The 30-year-old was kept in hospital overnight.

A defeat in a football match is quickly put into perspective on a day when one former player lost his life and a current one collapses mid-game.

Let’s hope the Derry Vieira is back doing what he does best quickly.

Conversation