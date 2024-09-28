Former Dundee star Fabian Caballero dies aged 46

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee star Fabian Caballero dies aged 46

'The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabián’s family at this very sad time.'

By Laura Devlin
Fabian Caballero in action for Dundee.
Fabian Caballero in action for Dundee.

Tributes have been paid to Dundee FC legend Fabián Caballero who has died aged 46.

The Argentine striker joined the Dees in July 2000 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

In a statement, the club said: “All at Dundee Football Club are extremely shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the passing of former Dundee player Fabián Caballero.

“Fabian passed away at the age of 46 and will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee Football Club.

Fabian Caballero in action during the 2003 Scottish Cup final. Inage: SNS.
Fabian Caballero at Cammy Kerr’s testimonial last year. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“Fabián signed for The Dee in July 2000 and became a fan’s favourite amongst the Dundee supporters.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabián’s family at this very sad time.

The club will issue a full tribute to Fabián later today.

“Rest in peace Fabián.”

Dundee FC hero

Caballero scored 26 goals during his five year spell at Dundee, including two at Parkhead in May 2001 which earned the Dees their first win over Celtic in 13 years

He was also part of the team that made the 2003 Scottish Cup final.

Caballero returned to Dens last November, taking part in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial match.

And he got the biggest reception during the half time break, with fans in the Bobby Cox stand chanting his name in anticipation of his arrival to the action.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans paid tribute to the cult hero.

Anthony Marshall wrote: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news – Fabian will forever be remembered as a legend of this club.

“I loved watching him play and he lit up the park whenever he pulled on the dark blue shirt.

“Thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Michael Dye added: “My favourite player from this era. So sad to hear this news.”

