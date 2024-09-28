Former Dundee star Fabian Caballero dies aged 46

Tributes have been paid to Dundee FC legend Fabián Caballero who has died aged 46.

The Argentine striker joined the Dees in July 2000 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

In a statement, the club said: “All at Dundee Football Club are extremely shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the passing of former Dundee player Fabián Caballero.

“Fabian passed away at the age of 46 and will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee Football Club.

“Fabián signed for The Dee in July 2000 and became a fan’s favourite amongst the Dundee supporters.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabián’s family at this very sad time.

The club will issue a full tribute to Fabián later today.

“Rest in peace Fabián.”

Dundee FC hero

Caballero scored 26 goals during his five year spell at Dundee, including two at Parkhead in May 2001 which earned the Dees their first win over Celtic in 13 years

He was also part of the team that made the 2003 Scottish Cup final.

Caballero returned to Dens last November, taking part in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial match.

And he got the biggest reception during the half time break, with fans in the Bobby Cox stand chanting his name in anticipation of his arrival to the action.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans paid tribute to the cult hero.

Anthony Marshall wrote: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news – Fabian will forever be remembered as a legend of this club.

“I loved watching him play and he lit up the park whenever he pulled on the dark blue shirt.

“Thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Michael Dye added: “My favourite player from this era. So sad to hear this news.”