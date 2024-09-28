Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Stirling industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Stirling industrial estate

Emergency services were called to the Springkerse Industrial Estate shortly after 9.30pm on Friday.

By Laura Devlin
The fire service spent a little over two hours tackling the blaze. Image: Rivivo Furniture Shop. 
The fire service spent a little over two hours tackling the blaze. Image: Rivivo Furniture Shop. 

Police have a launched an investigation into a “wilful” fire at a Stirling industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the Springkerse Industrial Estate shortly after 9.30pm on Friday after receiving reports a transit van was on fire.

The fire service spent a little over two hours tackling the blaze at the Whitehouse Road site.

Picture posted on social media by Rivivo Furniture Shop show three burn out vehicles taped off by police. The antique firm is unaffected by the blaze.

Police have now confirmed they are treating the fire as deliberate.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Friday night. Image: Rivivo Furniture Shop.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a fire on Whitehouse Road, Stirling.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish more details and the fire is being treated as wilful.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to Springkerse Industrial Estate at 9.40pm to reports of a transit van alight.

“We sent three appliances. One from Stirling, another from Bridge of Allan and one from Alloa.

“The stop message came at 11.41pm and the final appliance left at 11.50pm.”

Conversation