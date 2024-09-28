Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Stirling industrial estate

Police have a launched an investigation into a “wilful” fire at a Stirling industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the Springkerse Industrial Estate shortly after 9.30pm on Friday after receiving reports a transit van was on fire.

The fire service spent a little over two hours tackling the blaze at the Whitehouse Road site.

Picture posted on social media by Rivivo Furniture Shop show three burn out vehicles taped off by police. The antique firm is unaffected by the blaze.

Police have now confirmed they are treating the fire as deliberate.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a fire on Whitehouse Road, Stirling.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish more details and the fire is being treated as wilful.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to Springkerse Industrial Estate at 9.40pm to reports of a transit van alight.

“We sent three appliances. One from Stirling, another from Bridge of Allan and one from Alloa.

“The stop message came at 11.41pm and the final appliance left at 11.50pm.”