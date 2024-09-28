Man, 33, taken to hospital after Methil assault

A 33-year-old man has been taken hospital after a late night assault in Methil.

Officers were called to the Wellesley Road area of the Fife town around 10.30pm on Friday after receiving reports of an assault.

A video posted on social media appears to show three police vehicles and an ambulance on the scene following the incident.

A man was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be treated. There are no further details of his condition.

Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation has been launched to trace the men responsible.

Officers following ‘positive line of inquiry’

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday we were called to a report of a 33-year-old man assaulted in Wellesley Road, Methil.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”