Man, 33, taken to hospital after Methil assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 33, taken to hospital after Methil assault

Police were called to the Wellesley Road area of the Fife town shortly after 10.30pm on Friday.

By Laura Devlin
Police Scotland have launched an investigation to trace the men responsible. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation to trace the men responsible. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.

A 33-year-old man has been taken hospital after a late night assault in Methil.

Officers were called to the Wellesley Road area of the Fife town around 10.30pm on Friday after receiving reports of an assault.

A video posted on social media appears to show three police vehicles and an ambulance on the scene following the incident.

A man was subsequently taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be treated. There are no further details of his condition.

Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation has been launched to trace the men responsible.

Officers following ‘positive line of inquiry’

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday we were called to a report of a 33-year-old man assaulted in Wellesley Road, Methil.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

More from Fife

Police Scotland have launched an investigation to trace the men responsible. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.
Former R&A golf chef starts new Anstruther food truck
Police Scotland have launched an investigation to trace the men responsible. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.
£12m Fife health and social care cuts could see services return to covid level
care worker given warning
Fife carer got friend to cover shift at old people's home
ScotRail train.
Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise
2
Matt Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill Links Championship in 2023
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Full details as golfers and celebrities head to Fife and…
A window was smashed during the break-in.
Staff gutted as Fife taco takeaway raided by thieves
Ocean Colour Scene members Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler
90s legends Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker to play Dunfermline gig
Derek Crews
Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for 'personal use'…
Connor Irvine
Driver 'could have killed' pregnant woman and children in his car during Fife police…
Caroline Mitchell at her parent's grave in Scoonie Cemetery, which also bears Pearl's name.
Tears as Fife woman finally finds baby sister's grave after 60-year search

Conversation