St Johnstone agree Tiernan Lynch compensation with Larne and close-in on new manager appointment

The 44-year-old has won two titles in Northern Ireland.

By Eric Nicolson
Tiernan Lynch celebrates a second title win.
Tiernan Lynch could soon be unveiled as the next St Johnstone manager. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are closing in on the appointment of Tiernan Lynch as their new manager.

After Adam Webb had conducted all of his interviews with the shortlist candidates to replace Craig Levein, the Larne boss was identified as their number one choice on Friday night.

Courier Sport understands that compensation has now been agreed with the Northern Irish champions, who are set to start a Europa Conference League group campaign on Thursday.

Further discussions are taking place with Lynch today to agree personal terms and, unless the 44-year-old has a change of heart, he is likely to be unveiled as the next head coach at McDiarmid Park in the near future.

Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch. Image: Shutterstock.

It is expected that Lynch will bring his two assistants – big brother, Seamus and Gary Haveron – with him to Scotland.

Saints have cast their net wide during the recruitment process.

Crucially, though, Lynch was the man identified by the American owners at the outset.

As they hoped, he has subsequently impressed them with his vision for the Perth club as Webb seeks to take Saints in a new direction with a young, dynamic manager who turned Larne from a second tier side to back-to-back league champions.

