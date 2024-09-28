Dundee Pair charged after woman assaulted on Dundee street A man and woman are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. By James Simpson September 28 2024, 5:50pm September 28 2024, 5:50pm Share Pair charged after woman assaulted on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5092593/pair-charged-female-assaulted-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View Two people have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on a Dundee street. Police were called to South Ward Road just before 7pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance and assault of a woman. A motorist reported seeing a number of officers in the area near Lidl as a probe was launched. It is understood the woman did not require medical treatment. Police confirmed a woman, 32, and a man, 31, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. A spokeswoman said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday September 27, officers received a report of a disturbance and assault on South Ward Road, Dundee. “A 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday September 30.”
