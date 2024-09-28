Pair charged after woman assaulted on Dundee street

Two people have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on a Dundee street.

Police were called to South Ward Road just before 7pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance and assault of a woman.

A motorist reported seeing a number of officers in the area near Lidl as a probe was launched.

It is understood the woman did not require medical treatment.

Police confirmed a woman, 32, and a man, 31, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday September 27, officers received a report of a disturbance and assault on South Ward Road, Dundee.

“A 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday September 30.”