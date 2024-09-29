Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla remains in hospital after collapsing in the Dens dressing room at half-time on Saturday.

The Dark Blues ace fell ill at the interval during the defeat to Aberdeen.

The second-half restart was delayed due to the medical incident which was revealed after the game by Dundee manager Tony Docherty, who said the player was “responsive”.

‘Further investigations’

On Sunday, Dee said: “The club would like to provide a short update on the condition of Mo Sylla after Mo took unwell yesterday in the Dundee dressing room at half-time.

“Mo was quickly attended to by the club’s medical team and paramedics.

“He was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department and by this point was responsive and talking to those around him.

“After an initial assessment, he was admitted for further investigations and currently remains in Ninewells Hospital.

“The club will provide a further update in due course.”

‘Wasn’t a nice thing to see’

In his post-match interview, Dens boss Docherty said: “He is responsive at the moment.

“It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.

“He took a knock in his head I think and went down. But certainly when we were speaking at half-time, he took a turn for want of a better word.

“The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.

“We’ll just need to assess that and see how he is.”