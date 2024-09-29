Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse

The Dark Blues ace fell ill at the interval during Saturday's match with Aberdeen.

By Marc Deanie
Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla remains in hospital after collapsing in the Dens dressing room at half-time on Saturday.

The Dark Blues ace fell ill at the interval during the defeat to Aberdeen.

The second-half restart was delayed due to the medical incident which was revealed after the game by Dundee manager Tony Docherty, who said the player was “responsive”.

‘Further investigations’

On Sunday, Dee said: “The club would like to provide a short update on the condition of Mo Sylla after Mo took unwell yesterday in the Dundee dressing room at half-time.

“Mo was quickly attended to by the club’s medical team and paramedics.

“He was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department and by this point was responsive and talking to those around him.

“After an initial assessment, he was admitted for further investigations and currently remains in Ninewells Hospital.

“The club will provide a further update in due course.”

‘Wasn’t a nice thing to see’

In his post-match interview, Dens boss Docherty said: “He is responsive at the moment.

“It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“He took a knock in his head I think and went down. But certainly when we were speaking at half-time, he took a turn for want of a better word.

“The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.

“We’ll just need to assess that and see how he is.”

