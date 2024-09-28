Tony Docherty insists ‘the better team lost’ in Dundee’s defeat to Aberdeen as he reveals Mo Sylla was taken to hospital at half-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty insists ‘the better team lost’ in Dundee’s defeat to Aberdeen as he reveals Mo Sylla was taken to hospital at half-time

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 as the Dons continued their impressive start to the campaign.

By George Cran
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS

Frustrated Tony Docherty insists the better team lost as Dundee fell to a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Aberdeen.

First-half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen had the Dons two in front before Simon Murray’s penalty made it 2-1 moments before the break.

A worrying development at half-time saw Mo Sylla taken to hospital after “taking a turn” at half-time.

‘Dominant display’

It was an emotional afternoon at Dens Park as home fans said farewell to Fabian Caballero after his shock death at 46.

A minute’s applause rang out from all ends of the park ahead of kick-off.

Docherty said post-match: “The Dundee family are mourning the loss of a brilliant servant to the football club.”

Dundee players lead the minute's applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee players lead the minute’s applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

However, there was no win to ease the sorrow.

The Aberdeen train rolls on with a 12th win from 12 for Jimmy Thelin, though it was a backs-to-the-wall defensive display that earned the points this time.

“We hemmed them in second half and did everything but it never fell for us,” Tony Docherty rued.

“We made changes and it was a dominant display but it’s frustrating we give ourselves a mountain to climb.

“You can’t need to score three goals to win a game.”

Costly errors

Clark Robertson made his long-awaited debut as Tony Docherty switched to a 3-5-2 setup, the former Aberdeen man slotting into the middle of the backline.

Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The first chance came for Dundee as Scott Tiffoney slid Lyall Cameron through but his finish from the angle rose over the bar.

The Dons were causing problems with their movement but hadn’t threatened much until the 15th minute.

A hopeful long ball should have been dealt with by Billy Koumetio but the ball fell for the speedy Keskinen and he was off.

A simple cut-back for Nisbet and Dundee were behind.

It was 2-0 on 32 minutes and again the Dark Blues caused their own problems. Mo Sylla went over on the ball in midfield looking for a free-kick but referee Calum Scott wasn’t interested.

Mo Sylla goes down in midfield but no foul given before Aberdeen go 2-0 up. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Mo Sylla goes down in midfield but no foul given before Aberdeen go 2-0 up. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Suddenly one ball and Keskinen was set away, two-on-one against Robertson, and he made no mistake in taking the chance himself and beating Jon McCracken.

The Dons had been clinical in taking advantage of errors from the home side who had enjoyed plenty of the ball in attacking areas but without creating too much.

Until McCracken played it long for Murray. The Dens skipper wrestled his way in behind the Dons defence before being brought down in the area by Gavin Molloy.

Murray stepped up himself and slotted home the penalty, his first goal as a Dundee player at Dens Park.

Second half dominance

Dundee came out from the break without Sylla after he was taken to hospital.

Much of the second period was spent in the Aberdeen half with Dundee piling the pressure on.

On 57 minutes, a long McCracken kick saw Tiffoney scamper away but his effort from the angle was pushed behind by Dimitar Mitov.

Simon Murray's first Dundee goal at Dens Park made it 2-1. Image: SNS
Simon Murray’s first Dundee goal at Dens Park made it 2-1. Image: SNS

The Dons were defending well before a late flurry almost forced the equaliser – Cameron saw a goal-bound shot blocked on 85 minutes.

Sub Curtis Main then flicked a clever effort into the near post but into the arms of Mitov.

Then in stoppage time, Scott Fraser on for his debut from the bench, curled an enticing cross into the area for Koumetio but the big Frenchman headed over.

With that the game was gone and, despite protestations over time added-on, Dundee suffered a third straight defeat.

‘Better team lost’

Docherty added: “It was very frustrating. It’s not often I come in after the game and say the better team lost.

“To be fair to Jimmy, he’s an honest guy, and he said that when we shook hands.

“That certainly doesn’t make it feel any better just now.

Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Aberdeen have momentum but they are getting the rub of the green at the moment. That will turn for us if I make sure the players are resilient and keep doing the work.

“A lot of stuff, they did right today, but we need to take responsibility. Aberdeen had two shots on target and scored two goals.

“The two shots come from us in possession making mistakes.

Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain's armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS
Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain’s armband on debut. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“The game is all about scoring in one goal and keeping them out the other. That’s something we need to take responsibility for.

“But I reiterated to the players that if I get that consistent level of performance we will win more games than we lose.”

Mo Sylla

The second-half restart was delayed due to a worrying medical incident involving Dark Blues midfielder Sylla.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The Frenchman was taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics as the second half went on.

“He is responsive at the moment,” Docherty explained.

“It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.

“He took a knock in his head I think and went down. But certainly when we were speaking at half time, he took a turn for want of a better word.

“The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.

“He’s responsive. He’s in hospital right now. We’ll just need to assess that and see how he is.”

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2): McCracken, C Robertson, Koumetio, Portales, Ingram (Vetro 87), Larkeche (Adewumi 78), Sylla (Mulligan 46), Braybrooke (Fraser 78), Cameron, Tiffoney, Murray (Main 78).

Subs not used: Carson, Astley, F Robertson, Palmer-Houlden, Vetro.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Mitov, Devlin, Mackenzie, Shinnie, Nilsen, McGrath (Palaversa 66), Nisbet (Ambrose 82), Clarkson (Morris 87), Molloy, Rubezic, Keskinen (Besuijen 87).

Subs not used: Doohan, Duk, Sokler, Milne, MacDonald.

Attendance: 9,030

More from Dundee FC

Fabian Caballero in action for Dundee.
Former Dundee star Fabian Caballero dies aged 46
7
Scott Fraser is ready to go for Dundee. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser opens up on reasons behind Dundee move, Charlton frustration and why deal…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's performance at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
3 big selection dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty - does Scott Fraser go…
Finlay Allan in action for Dundee in 2023. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Why Dundee kid ended League One loan deal to join Forfar Athletic
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Scott Fraser debut chances and Jordan McGhee 'blow' ahead…
Scott Fraser takes on Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final.
Dundee new boy Scott Fraser's EFL highs and lows: From MK Dons 'standout' to…
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Dundee boss identifies key Scott Fraser traits ahead of possible debut versus Aberdeen
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
'Dominance and organisation' - What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards

Conversation