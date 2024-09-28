St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk reveals what will define Perth club’s season after thrashing by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk reveals what will define Perth club’s season after thrashing by Celtic

The Hoops won the Premiership clash 6-0.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone interim manager, Andy Kirk. Image: PA.

The results St Johnstone get against Celtic won’t define their season, according to interim manager Andy Kirk.

But whether they can become a better team at defending their penalty box undoubtedly will.

The Perth side were thrashed 6-0 by the champions at McDiarmid Park.

They actually held out for over half an hour but three goals in 10 minutes (two for Kyogo and one for Paulo Bernardo) settled the match by the interval.

After the break, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah turned it into an even more painful evening for Saints and their supporters.

And, after paying tribute to a top class Celtic attacking display, Kirk highlighted the fact that his own team could have limited the damage if they’d defended better.

Andy Kirk with Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS.

“Listen, when Celtic are in that form they’re unstoppable at times,” he said. “They’ve got threats all over the pitch.

“Our game plan was to try and be organised, pass runners on, try and deny them space and opportunities to break us down.

“We did that well for 30-odd minutes.

“I thought that up until the first goal our discipline and shape was pretty good.

“But after we lost the first goal we lost our way and conceded three before half-time. It shows how quickly you can get punished by a quality team.”

Context

Kirk added: “The context is the team you’re playing against.

“You have to hold your hands up and say that they are way, way ahead of where we are all over the pitch.

“You can see them doing that to a lot of teams this season.

“But there’s professional pride and there at least two or three of the goals that we can defend better.

“Regardless of whether it’s Celtic, if you defend like that you’re going to concede goals.

“I do believe they’re an honest group – and I couldn’t fault their work-rate.

“But if we don’t learn from these mistakes we’ll have problems no matter who we play.

“That will define the season.

Celtic’s Paulo Bernardo celebrates his goal. Image: PA.

“If we can fix that, defend better and concede less goals we’ll give ourselves a chance to pick up points.

“That’s the biggest thing at the minute.

“We’ve got to learn from these mistakes.

“If a cross comes into your box you have to defend it, that’s the bottom line.”

Talks are progressing with Tiernan Lynch, as Saints’ American owners seek to make a permanent appointment to replace Craig Levein.

Kirk, whose focus has been on preparing the side for the last two matches, said: “When a new manager does come in the building you’ve got to look at that as a fresh start for him with the group.

“This was always going to be a difficult game for us – the levels between Celtic and us are huge.

“Hopefully we get can get through this tough spell and leave the club in a better position for him to take over.”

Kirk reported that Kyle Cameron was taken off with a hamstring strain and Jason Holt missed out with a tight calf.

