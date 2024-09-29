Man who let crooks use bank account to launder scam cash sentenced in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who let crooks use bank account to launder scam cash sentenced in Fife

More than £91,000 gained through cold call scamming was funnelled through William McLaren's bank account.

By Jamie McKenzie
William McLaren
William McLaren.

A man who allowed £91,500 to be laundered through his bank account by crooks involved in a cold call scam has been sentenced in Fife.

Large sums of money fraudulently obtained from elderly victims in an investment ruse were paid into William McLaren’s account over nearly two years.

McLaren, 43, claims he did not know the nature of the scam.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously McLaren was extradited from Spain to Scotland to face criminal proceedings in 2022 after being apprehended on an international arrest warrant.

Along with former co-accused Paul Morris from Lochgelly, he had faced an accusation of forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain £147,000 by selling fictitious investments but prosecutors ultimately accepted not guilty pleas.

Admission

McLaren, of First Avenue in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, appeared in the dock last week for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a single charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He admitted becoming concerned in an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention or use of criminal property.

The charge goes on to say the money, having been fraudulently obtained, was paid into his Nationwide Building Society account and he allowed others to use the funds.

The offending took place between October 2014 and November 2016 at an address in Clydeshore Road, Dumbarton and elsewhere.

William McLaren
William McLaren.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that between December 2014 and November 2016 a number of elderly people were “cold called” by telephone and “prevailed upon” by unknown people to invest significant sums in purported asset management schemes using various company names.

None of the money was legitimately invested.

Mr Thomson said there is no evidence suggesting the direct involvement of McLaren at this stage.

McLaren’s Nationwide bank account was opened in 2012.

He moved to Spain in early 2013 and in October 2014 was asked by people known to him to make the account available to them and he agreed.

The fiscal said “several large sums” of money totalling £91,500 – identifiable as coming from people defrauded in the cold calling scam – passed through the account over a 23-month period, then left to third party accounts in one to two days.

The fiscal said the use of McLaren’s account facilitated the transfer of £91,500.

Suspicions

In court last week, defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said McLaren is “keenly aware” of the impact of his offence on the victims, despite not knowing the details of the scheme.

He said McLaren has lived in Spain for many years with a partner and they are “not rich people”.

He  worked for an individual servicing Airbnbs and was asked by this person to use his UK bank account and he had suspicions.

Mr Sneddon pointed out his client did not resist the extradition process and has already spent 53 days in custody and was required to surrender his passport.

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff indicated she was persuaded the crime fell into a lower category of culpability.

She told McLaren: “I appreciate you did not know the exact nature of criminality but you facilitated that criminality by allowing your bank account to be used to launder £91,500.”

The sheriff said she took into account the time on remand and ordered McLaren to carry out 252 hours of unpaid work.

