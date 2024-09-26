Are Dundee United sluggish starters? ‘It hasn’t been by design’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are Dundee United sluggish starters? ‘It hasn’t been by design’

Jim Goodwin responds to criticism that the Tangerines haven't started enough games on the front foot this term.

Jim Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park
Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has acknowledged that Dundee United must remedy their sluggish starts.

The Tangerines have only scored one first-half goal in their last six fixtures – Ross Graham’s decisive Premier Sports Cup header against St Mirren – and have largely showcased their most attacking fare after the break.

That has often coincided with a tweak in shape, such as against Rangers, Ross County and St Johnstone, with Goodwin more than happy to turn to his bench for reinforcements amid decent depth in the United ranks.

Only Kilmarnock and Hearts (one) have scored fewer goals in the first half of league games than United (two) this term, with both of United’s coming on the opening day against Dundee.

However, the Tannadice gaffer has emphasised that he is not actively encouraging caution in the opening stages – and has made getting “out of the blocks” a priority.

Dundee United's Ross Graham is congratulated by Will Ferry, left, and David Babunski
Ross Graham celebrates scoring against St Mirren – United’s last first-half goal. Image: SNS

“We haven’t scored enough first-half goals this season,” conceded Goodwin. “Maybe we do need to come quicker out of the blocks and start on the front foot a bit more.

“It hasn’t been by design, it’s sometimes just the way things have panned out.

“In this league, it can take time for games to settle down.

“In the last few games, you have seen us be much stronger in the second half than the first, although against Motherwell I felt we were controlling it in the first half in terms of possession, although they were dangerous on the counter-attack.

“I do think we need to start on the front foot more because the first goal in this league is so important. It brings confidence and gives you such a big foothold in the game.

“So, of course, we’d like more first half goals than we’ve scored – and hopefully that’s what we’ll be able to do at Kilmarnock on Saturday.”

Kristijan Trapanovski fires Dundee United in front. Image: SNS
Kristijan Trapanovski’s opener against Dundee was United’s earlier league goal of the season. Image: SNS

Premiership goals in the first half

  1. Celtic: 8
  2. St Mirren: 7
  3. Dundee: 6
  4. Rangers: 5
  5. Aberdeen: 4
  6. Motherwell: 3
  7. Ross County: 3
  8. St Johnstone: 3
  9. Dundee United: 2
  10. Hibernian: 2
  11. Kilmarnock: 1
  12. Hearts: 1

 

