Are Dundee United sluggish starters? ‘It hasn’t been by design’

Jim Goodwin has acknowledged that Dundee United must remedy their sluggish starts.

The Tangerines have only scored one first-half goal in their last six fixtures – Ross Graham’s decisive Premier Sports Cup header against St Mirren – and have largely showcased their most attacking fare after the break.

That has often coincided with a tweak in shape, such as against Rangers, Ross County and St Johnstone, with Goodwin more than happy to turn to his bench for reinforcements amid decent depth in the United ranks.

Only Kilmarnock and Hearts (one) have scored fewer goals in the first half of league games than United (two) this term, with both of United’s coming on the opening day against Dundee.

However, the Tannadice gaffer has emphasised that he is not actively encouraging caution in the opening stages – and has made getting “out of the blocks” a priority.

“We haven’t scored enough first-half goals this season,” conceded Goodwin. “Maybe we do need to come quicker out of the blocks and start on the front foot a bit more.

“It hasn’t been by design, it’s sometimes just the way things have panned out.

“In this league, it can take time for games to settle down.

“In the last few games, you have seen us be much stronger in the second half than the first, although against Motherwell I felt we were controlling it in the first half in terms of possession, although they were dangerous on the counter-attack.

“I do think we need to start on the front foot more because the first goal in this league is so important. It brings confidence and gives you such a big foothold in the game.

“So, of course, we’d like more first half goals than we’ve scored – and hopefully that’s what we’ll be able to do at Kilmarnock on Saturday.”

Premiership goals in the first half