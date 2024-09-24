Jim Goodwin has ‘something to think about’ after Dundee United substitutes impact

Jim Goodwin insists the impact of Dundee United trio Louis Moult, Sam Dalby and Glenn Middleton against Motherwell has given him “something to think about”.

Moult climbed from the bench to draw the Terrors level against Motherwell on Friday night with a stunning first-time finish, benefiting from a neat knockdown by fellow substitute Dalby.

The towering duo look to have a decent burgeoning partnership.

Middleton also entered the fray to good effect, driving at the Motherwell back-line and clipping in a couple of dangerous deliveries – one of which saw Moult get a header on target.

While it was an ultimately futile effort in the 2-1 defeat, the impact of his substitutes did not go unnoticed by Goodwin as he considers whether to shake up either his personnel or shape for the upcoming outing at Rugby Park.

The United boss has only made one change in his last five starting line-ups – Ross Docherty replacing Kevin Holt on Friday night – and has initially stuck with his preferred 3-4-3.

“I thought the substitutes made a great impact (against Motherwell),” said Goodwin.

“Sam Dalby showed a good understanding with Louis Moult for our goal, with Moulty showing real quality to get his knee over the ball and put it in the top corner.

“Even before that, Sam Dalby was unlucky with a strike, with the keeper getting his left foot out.

“On another day, that drops in the net.

“So, Glenn Middleton on left flank and the two strikers gave us something to think about in the build up to the Kilmarnock game next weekend.”

Goodwin: I can’t be too critical

Goodwin added: “We just have to pick ourselves up. I can’t be overly critical of the players. A lot might be said about the result and the fact we are out of the competition.

“I have to take whatever criticism comes my way for that.

“But it certainly wasn’t a defeat made up of individuals not competing or not working hard.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Louis Moult, Sam Dalby, Meshack Ubochioma and Miller Thomson all lined up for a strong United B side against their Dundee counterparts on Monday afternoon.

The Tangerines earned a penalty shootout win following a 0-0 draw.