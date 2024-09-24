Jim Goodwin has ‘something to think about’ after Dundee United substitutes impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin has ‘something to think about’ after Dundee United substitutes impact

The introduction of Louis Moult, Sam Dalby and Glenn Middleton made United far more threatening against Motherwell.

'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists the impact of Dundee United trio Louis Moult, Sam Dalby and Glenn Middleton against Motherwell has given him “something to think about”.

Moult climbed from the bench to draw the Terrors level against Motherwell on Friday night with a stunning first-time finish, benefiting from a neat knockdown by fellow substitute Dalby.

The towering duo look to have a decent burgeoning partnership.

Middleton also entered the fray to good effect, driving at the Motherwell back-line and clipping in a couple of dangerous deliveries – one of which saw Moult get a header on target.

While it was an ultimately futile effort in the 2-1 defeat, the impact of his substitutes did not go unnoticed by Goodwin as he considers whether to shake up either his personnel or shape for the upcoming outing at Rugby Park.

The United boss has only made one change in his last five starting line-ups – Ross Docherty replacing Kevin Holt on Friday night – and has initially stuck with his preferred 3-4-3.

Louis Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller.
Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller. Image: SNS

“I thought the substitutes made a great impact (against Motherwell),” said Goodwin.

“Sam Dalby showed a good understanding with Louis Moult for our goal, with Moulty showing real quality to get his knee over the ball and put it in the top corner.

“Even before that, Sam Dalby was unlucky with a strike, with the keeper getting his left foot out.

“On another day, that drops in the net.

“So, Glenn Middleton on left flank and the two strikers gave us something to think about in the build up to the Kilmarnock game next weekend.”

Goodwin: I can’t be too critical

Goodwin added: “We just have to pick ourselves up. I can’t be overly critical of the players. A lot might be said about the result and the fact we are out of the competition.

“I have to take whatever criticism comes my way for that.

“But it certainly wasn’t a defeat made up of individuals not competing or not working hard.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Louis Moult, Sam Dalby, Meshack Ubochioma and Miller Thomson all lined up for a strong United B side against their Dundee counterparts on Monday afternoon.

The Tangerines earned a penalty shootout win following a 0-0 draw. 

