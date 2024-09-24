Raith Rovers facing anxious wait on scan results following Lewis Vaughan’s latest injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers facing anxious wait on scan results following Lewis Vaughan’s latest injury

The Stark's Park favourite damaged his hamstring early in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Lewis Vaughan receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down.
Raith's Lewis Vaughan (centre) receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of Lewis Vaughan’s latest injury.

It is understood the 28-year-old was scheduled to undergo a scan last night on the hamstring issue he sustained at the weekend.

The luckless fans’ favourite had to be substituted after just 17 minutes of the 3-3 draw against Hamilton Accies.

Starting his first game in seven weeks, and only his second of the season, Vaughan went down in agony moments before Lewis Stevenson’s sensational equaliser.

Lewis Vaughan clutches his hamstring after going down injured.
Lewis Vaughan clutches his hamstring after going down injured in the clash with Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

After lengthy treatment he eventually limped off and headed straight down the tunnel looking visibly distraught and in pain.

It is expected Raith will get the results of Vaughan’s hospital tests within the next 24 to 48 hours, with manager Neill Collins admitting on Saturday that initial indications were that it was ‘serious’.

Players suffering a hamstring strain or tear are usually sidelined for up to six weeks, but a more severe rupture will result in possible surgery and months out.

Anything beyond a minor strain will be another hammer blow for Vaughan, whose career has been blighted by four serious knee injuries that have robbed him of four years of action.

‘Something we need to look at’

Last season was his first uninterrupted campaign since 2017/18 and the fruits were there for all to see as he banged in 19 goals to finish as the club’s top scorer.

However, he began the new term with a groin issue that kept him out of the Premier Sports Cup group stage. Starting the opening league match then backfired when he subsequently sat out the next two games.

Vaughan’s hamstring problem follows on from issues to the same muscle suffered already this season by Jack Hamilton and Sam Stanton.

Hamilton made his comeback from six weeks out in the recent Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline and started his first league game of the season against Accies at the weekend.

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Stanton was also sent for a scan after injuring his hamstring in the build-up to the derby and is not expected back in action until next month.

“We’ve got Sam in a similar position,” said Raith boss Neill Collins. “So, it’s something we need to look at and see what we can do to try to stop these things as much as possible.

“You can never completely rule it [injuries] out but it’s definitely something we need to consider.

“We’re missing too many right now.”

More from Football

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
'Dominance and organisation' - What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence
'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has 'something to think about' after Dundee United substitutes impact
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone legend Chris Millar.
Chris Millar reveals ex-team-mate he wants as St Johnstone manager AND picks two key…
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar - as are Scott Brown and…
Motherwell's Lennon Miller celebrates his stoppage time winner over Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Premier Sports may axe in-house TV coverage after commentator cheers Dundee United's cup defeat
3
New signing Fankaty Dabo holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Raith Rovers sign ex-Chelsea and Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo
2
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
Outrage as Dundee United fans' bus raided by police leaving TV host without house…
12
'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards
Dundee United defender Will Ferry makes a thundering clearing header against Motherwell
Will Ferry pinpoints where Dundee United must improve after dramatic Motherwell defeat

Conversation