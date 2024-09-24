‘Dominance and organisation’ – What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence

One defender comes back, one goes out injured – Dundee boss Tony Docherty is delighted to have Clark Robertson back in action but has an anxious wait over Jordan McGhee’s calf injury.

Robertson started his first match in dark blue since going off injured in the first friendly of pre-season at Arbroath.

He was back at Gayfield once more as part of a very strong Dundee B side to face Dundee United B in the Reserve Cup.

Robertson played his part in a clean sheet, though United won the bonus point with a 3-0 penalty shootout victory.

Dens boss Docherty admits his side have missed the experience of 31-year-old Robertson in the early stages of the season.

“You could see in Monday’s game his dominance and organisation at the back. He was talking, there was real communication and it’s something the team is needing,” Docherty said.

“We just need to get him up to speed to bring him in to help us.

“It’s no coincidence we kept a clean sheet against Dundee United B with Clark involved.

“We’ll see how he goes this week. When you’ve been out for that length of time it’s about doing things in stages.

“We have a very good medical department and we go on their advice. Advice on Monday was 45 minutes, rest him down and then see how he trains towards the end of the week.

“Then we assess it coming up to the Aberdeen game.”

‘Got everything I wanted’

Docherty and rival boss Jim Goodwin agreed before the Reserve Cup clash at Gayfield that both sides would bring a real experienced flavour to the Wee Derby.

That saw a host of first-team players get a run out for both sides in a contest that looked far more first team than reserve.

Alongside Robertson, new signing Scott Fraser got his first action in a Dundee shirt.

“I was delighted with the first half performance, that’s what I wanted,” Docherty added.

“Myself and Jim Goodwin had spoken to get a good game in terms of lots of experienced players on the pitch.

“I got everything I wanted out of it in terms of first-team preparation.

“Clark Robertson got a brilliant 45 minutes, Scott Fraser was excellent for 45 minutes and Charlie Reilly did well.”

Jordan McGhee

Meanwhile, as Robertson plays his way back to sharpness there is concern over a calf injury picked up by Jordan McGhee in the weekend defeat to Rangers.

“Jordan is getting a scan on Tuesday so we’ll have the results of that soon. He didn’t train on Monday, he was with the physios,” Docherty explained.

“We don’t want to lose Jordan for long, he’s very influential so we’re hoping we get good news on that one.

“Jordan is a warrior. He’s a brilliant pro, a manager’s dream because he’s always available.

“We hope he won’t be too long.”

Seun Adewumi went off at half-time with a dead leg but is expected to return to training on Tuesday.