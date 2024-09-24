‘Dominance and organisation’ – What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Dominance and organisation’ – What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence

Anxious wait for news on Jordan McGhee injury extent after limping off against Rangers.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson at Gayfield as Dundee kicked off pre-season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

One defender comes back, one goes out injured – Dundee boss Tony Docherty is delighted to have Clark Robertson back in action but has an anxious wait over Jordan McGhee’s calf injury.

Robertson started his first match in dark blue since going off injured in the first friendly of pre-season at Arbroath.

He was back at Gayfield once more as part of a very strong Dundee B side to face Dundee United B in the Reserve Cup.

Robertson played his part in a clean sheet, though United won the bonus point with a 3-0 penalty shootout victory.

Dens boss Docherty admits his side have missed the experience of 31-year-old Robertson in the early stages of the season.

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee in June but is yet to make his debut due to injury. Image: David Young

“You could see in Monday’s game his dominance and organisation at the back. He was talking, there was real communication and it’s something the team is needing,” Docherty said.

“We just need to get him up to speed to bring him in to help us.

“It’s no coincidence we kept a clean sheet against Dundee United B with Clark involved.

“We’ll see how he goes this week. When you’ve been out for that length of time it’s about doing things in stages.

“We have a very good medical department and we go on their advice. Advice on Monday was 45 minutes, rest him down and then see how he trains towards the end of the week.

“Then we assess it coming up to the Aberdeen game.”

‘Got everything I wanted’

Docherty and rival boss Jim Goodwin agreed before the Reserve Cup clash at Gayfield that both sides would bring a real experienced flavour to the Wee Derby.

That saw a host of first-team players get a run out for both sides in a contest that looked far more first team than reserve.

Alongside Robertson, new signing Scott Fraser got his first action in a Dundee shirt.

Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty got the first chance to see Scott Fraser in action since his signing last week. Image: David Young

“I was delighted with the first half performance, that’s what I wanted,” Docherty added.

“Myself and Jim Goodwin had spoken to get a good game in terms of lots of experienced players on the pitch.

“I got everything I wanted out of it in terms of first-team preparation.

“Clark Robertson got a brilliant 45 minutes, Scott Fraser was excellent for 45 minutes and Charlie Reilly did well.”

Jordan McGhee

Meanwhile, as Robertson plays his way back to sharpness there is concern over a calf injury picked up by Jordan McGhee in the weekend defeat to Rangers.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami on Saturday before limping off in the second half. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“Jordan is getting a scan on Tuesday so we’ll have the results of that soon. He didn’t train on Monday, he was with the physios,” Docherty explained.

“We don’t want to lose Jordan for long, he’s very influential so we’re hoping we get good news on that one.

“Jordan is a warrior. He’s a brilliant pro, a manager’s dream because he’s always available.

“We hope he won’t be too long.”

Seun Adewumi went off at half-time with a dead leg but is expected to return to training on Tuesday.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards
Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals ambition to earn big move like Luke McCowan
4
Dundee crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
4 Dundee talking points from cup exit at Rangers - is there a silver…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's performance at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty wants more 'resolute' Dundee after Rangers disappointment as he provides injury update…
3
Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers at Ibrox
Lyall Cameron: Dundee have shown they can compete with Rangers
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Dundee snap up Scott Fraser as former United team-mate convinces him on Dens Park…
The SFA has launched a new weekly VAR review. Image: SNS
Dundee v Ross County VAR decisions: What SFA review says about 5 big calls…
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee starlet heads out on loan to Championship promotion hopefuls
General view of Dens Park.
How Dundee could rake in £3.5m this season after Uefa bonus

Conversation