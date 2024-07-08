Lewis Vaughan injury update revealed as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray presents recovery timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis Vaughan injury update revealed as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray presents recovery timeline

The Stark's Park striker has not yet made an appearance during the pre-season preparations.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan lies on the ground and looks disappointed.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have been struck a blow after it was revealed Lewis Vaughan will miss the start of the Premier Sports Cup this weekend through injury.

But Stark’s Park boss Ian Murray is confident the fans’ favourite WILL be ready for the kick-off to the Championship campaign.

Vaughan has failed to appear in any of Raith’s pre-season friendlies so far.

The 28-year-old again sat out Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle after being posted missing from the meetings with East Fife and Montrose.

He is a significant absentee for Raith after bagging 19 goals in 48 appearances last term.

Manager Ian Murray claps the Raith Rovers supporters.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is confident Lewis Vaughan will be fit in time for the start of the Championship season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, it is those efforts in helping Rovers to runners-up spot in the league, and to the final of the Premiership play-offs, that appear to have had side effects over the summer.

Vaughan, who enjoyed his testimonial back in March, has returned with a groin problem. He has had a pain-relieving anti-inflammatory injection in the injury area as part of the recovery process.

“Lewis Vaughan had a wee injection last week in his groin,” explained Murray. “It’s probably just from over-playing him last season, to be honest.

“But he’s back on the pitch now, doing a bit of work with the rehab team.

Murray: ‘Nothing to worry about’

“And hopefully he’ll join in with us – if we’re looking really positively – maybe in the next ten days.

“So, he’s going to miss the start of the Premier Sports Cup.

“But it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just his first full season in a long time, and he played a lot of minutes for us.

“He was looking a wee bit tired towards the end of the season. And he was a wee bit sore towards the end of the season, which is normal.”

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty in the Premiership play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle.
Lewis Vaughan was key to Raith Rovers’ success last season. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

Vaughan, who has suffered four serious knee injuries in his career, enjoyed his first uninterrupted campaign since 2017/18 as Raith pushed Dundee United all the way in the title race.

They hope to go one step further this term. But Vaughan will play a limited, if any, part in the Premier Sports Cup group games against Stirling Albion, Stranraer, Ross County and Hamilton Accies.

“Our plan is to get him back for the start of the league season,” added Murray.

“We’ll get him a good bit of pre-season and he’s a pretty fit guy anyway.

“And he knows how to rehab more than anyone, unfortunately – although on his occasion it’s going to work in his favour.

“But we expect him back for the start of the league season.”

Liam Dick absence explained

Meanwhile, Liam Dick was also notable by his absence against Inverness at the weekend.

The defender was a stalwart in the left-back position last season. But he has seen the experienced Lewis Stevenson arrive to provide stiff competition for his starting berth.

However, Murray has explained Dick’s non-appearance for the final public outing before the cup kick-off.

“Liam Dick was sick on Saturday,” said Murray. “He was’t feeling well so we left him out completely.”

More from Football

New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will field questions from the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. Image: St Johnstone FC
5 big Adam Webb questions as US lawyer's St Johnstone ambitions, stadium move and…
Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray - but Ross County hold…
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb makes key pledges as new era at St Johnstone begins
American lawyer Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown: St Johnstone are in safe hands with new owner Adam Webb
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone takeover confirmed as new era begins under US lawyer Adam Webb
Andy Considine has retired.
Andy Considine: St Johnstone players congratulate 'legend' after ex-Aberdeen star retires from football
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base
Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United's capture of 'best…
Lewis Stevenson warms up before Raith Rovers' win over Inverness Caley Thistle.
Lewis Stevenson relishing fresh start with Raith Rovers as he leaves behind pressures of…