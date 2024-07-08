Lewis Vaughan injury update revealed as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray presents recovery timeline

Raith Rovers have been struck a blow after it was revealed Lewis Vaughan will miss the start of the Premier Sports Cup this weekend through injury.

But Stark’s Park boss Ian Murray is confident the fans’ favourite WILL be ready for the kick-off to the Championship campaign.

Vaughan has failed to appear in any of Raith’s pre-season friendlies so far.

The 28-year-old again sat out Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle after being posted missing from the meetings with East Fife and Montrose.

He is a significant absentee for Raith after bagging 19 goals in 48 appearances last term.

However, it is those efforts in helping Rovers to runners-up spot in the league, and to the final of the Premiership play-offs, that appear to have had side effects over the summer.

Vaughan, who enjoyed his testimonial back in March, has returned with a groin problem. He has had a pain-relieving anti-inflammatory injection in the injury area as part of the recovery process.

“Lewis Vaughan had a wee injection last week in his groin,” explained Murray. “It’s probably just from over-playing him last season, to be honest.

“But he’s back on the pitch now, doing a bit of work with the rehab team.

Murray: ‘Nothing to worry about’

“And hopefully he’ll join in with us – if we’re looking really positively – maybe in the next ten days.

“So, he’s going to miss the start of the Premier Sports Cup.

“But it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just his first full season in a long time, and he played a lot of minutes for us.

“He was looking a wee bit tired towards the end of the season. And he was a wee bit sore towards the end of the season, which is normal.”

Vaughan, who has suffered four serious knee injuries in his career, enjoyed his first uninterrupted campaign since 2017/18 as Raith pushed Dundee United all the way in the title race.

They hope to go one step further this term. But Vaughan will play a limited, if any, part in the Premier Sports Cup group games against Stirling Albion, Stranraer, Ross County and Hamilton Accies.

“Our plan is to get him back for the start of the league season,” added Murray.

“We’ll get him a good bit of pre-season and he’s a pretty fit guy anyway.

“And he knows how to rehab more than anyone, unfortunately – although on his occasion it’s going to work in his favour.

“But we expect him back for the start of the league season.”

Liam Dick absence explained

Meanwhile, Liam Dick was also notable by his absence against Inverness at the weekend.

The defender was a stalwart in the left-back position last season. But he has seen the experienced Lewis Stevenson arrive to provide stiff competition for his starting berth.

However, Murray has explained Dick’s non-appearance for the final public outing before the cup kick-off.

“Liam Dick was sick on Saturday,” said Murray. “He was’t feeling well so we left him out completely.”