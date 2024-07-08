Dundee murder accused tells jury: ‘I was trying to defend myself’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee murder accused tells jury: ‘I was trying to defend myself’

Kerri Hutcheson told her trial that she was responsible for her partner Graeme Hutcheson's death, but denies murdering him.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kerri Hutcheson is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DCT Media
A woman accused of murdering her partner has told a jury how she tried to fend off a knife attack after telling him their relationship was over.

Kerri Hutcheson said she threw up her hands and pushed the blade which ended up stabbing Graeme Hutcheson in the heart.

The 34-year-old told her trial at the High Court in Dundee that she is responsible for Mr Hutcheson’s death but denies murdering him.

Mr Hutcheson, 33, died after suffering a single stab wound through his heart at Hutcheson’s former home on Dundee’s Whitfield Avenue on Monday, March 7 2022.

In the days leading up to his death, the couple – who share the same surname by coincidence and were not married – had been embroiled in a recurring argument over Hutcheson attending a night out to the bingo the Friday before.

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered by partner Kerri Hutcheson.

Hutcheson claimed she was bombarded by phone calls and messages from Mr Hutcheson – who was splitting his time between his home in Glasgow and Dundee – about the issue.

‘Ready to blow’

The row reached boiling point in the kitchen on the Monday night after 10.30pm.

Neighbours recalled hearing arguing and shouting hours earlier with Hutcheson telling a friend in WhatsApp messages that she was “raging” and “ready to blow”.

“Graeme came down from upstairs and I was trying to explain to him I wasn’t happy with the way he was talking, and that’s not somebody I was willing to continue a relationship with,” Hutcheson told the jury.

Kerri Hutcheson gave evidence on day five of her trial.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC asked: “In essence, were you telling him it was over?”

Hutcheson, who worked as a carer, said yes, claiming Mr Hutcheson wasn’t happy with the response and that a “glazed look” came over his face.

She added: “He came at me with a knife from the dish rack. He was close to me. He just had boxers on.

“The knife was coming towards my face. I thought he was going to kill us. I put my hands up over my face.”

Hutcheson was found with a cut to the back of her left hand which she said occurred after being struck by the knife.

“I used my hand to put it over his hand so he couldn’t strike me again,” Hutcheson added.

“The knife went into Graeme.”

Responsibility

Mr Stewart asked: “Do you accept that you are responsible for how that happened?” to which Hutcheson replied: “Yes, I was trying to defend myself.”

Hutcheson claimed she was “absolutely terrified” and said Mr Hutcheson left the room before finding him on a bed upstairs.

The court previously heard a harrowing 999 call where Mr Hutcheson can be heard groaning in the background.

Hutcheson is on trial at Dundee High Court.

He was pronounced dead at 11.35pm that night after paramedics desperately worked to save him.

Hutcheson denied deliberately killing her partner, who she had met four months prior to his death after connecting on Facebook.

The court heard how a post-mortem examination found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Mr Hutcheson’s system.

Hutcheson said she had consumed cider and Mad Dog 2020 on the night in question with officers finding her to be visibly under the influence of alcohol.

‘It was over within seconds’

In cross-examination, advocate depute John Keenan KC queried the exact mechanism as to how the knife ended up in Mr Hutcheson’s chest.

Hutcheson said her partner held the knife in his hand in a “raised fist” motion.

Mr Keenan asked Hutcheson: “Is it not the truth you had the knife in your hand, you stabbed him with it quite intentionally? That’s what happened.

“This suggestion you pushed him away in some way, that just doesn’t make sense.

“You intentionally struck Graeme Hutcheson with a knife and you murdered him.

“You were raging. You were ready to blow.”

Hutcheson replied: “No, not at all. I don’t understand what you want me to describe. I can’t give you a big, long story.

“It was a really traumatic time. It was over within seconds.”

Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies murdering her partner on March 7 2022 by stabbing him to death with a knife. She claims she acted in self-defence.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

